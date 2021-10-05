The Red & Black Publishing Company has an immediate opening for the new position of Spanish Language Translator.
This student position has these primary responsibilities:
- Translate up to three written stories a week from English to Spanish for The Red & Black. Note: Most of these are news articles and range from 500-1,000 words.
- Offer assistance on translating and reviewing corresponding promotional text for the stories, such as social writing, photo captions and alternative headlines.
- Occasionally assist staff with Spanish-language barriers during reporting or production process.
What we will offer you:
- Hands-on experience in a real-world multimedia publishing company with a 128-year history of innovation.
- The chance to learn new skills from our professional staff and workshops.
- The opportunity to build a portfolio of professional work for clients.
- Participation in a collaborative, fun and creative workplace as you work with our student staff.
- A modest stipend ($250 per month) and the opportunity to earn bonuses for major projects.
- Opportunity for expansion of responsibilities.
What we’re looking for:
- Fluency in both Spanish and English
- Accurate translation and strong writing skills
- Completed Spanish language coursework at the college level (preferably graduate level)
- Reliability and ability to meet weekly deadlines
The details:
- Complete the application form here.
- Submit two references who can speak to your written and spoken language fluency.
- Applications due: Oct. 18.
- Position starts: week of Oct. 25. The ideal candidate would be able to work through spring semester (May 2022).
About The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501c3 nonprofit with two missions: training students for careers in the news media and serving our audience as an exceptional news source. Independent of the university, we receive no funding from UGA and support ourselves through advertising, events and donations. We publish news daily at redandblack.com and produce a weekly newspaper when UGA classes are in regular session. We have an average of 60,000 weekly visitors to redandblack.com and are one of the largest community news organizations in Georgia. In addition to the student-run newsroom, we produce a family of magazine-style special publications and host events. Every year more than 250 students are involved in The Red & Black; beyond the newsroom they work in sales, marketing, business, promotion and creative services.
The Red & Black is committed to diversity and inclusion in our organization, in our news coverage and in the audiences we serve. All qualified applicants are considered for positions without regard to race, color, gender identity or expression, religion, national origin, disability or age. The only stipulation for this position is that the applicant must be a currently enrolled student at the University of Georgia.