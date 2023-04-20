The Red & Black is currently hiring for a Student Account Executive role, open to students at The University of Georgia that have interests in sales, advertising and marketing.
The Account Executive will facilitate advertising in one to two territories in the Athens area, and through building client relationships, will sell ads to hit sales goals. Students will be taught the ins and outs of print and digital advertising and marketing, getting the chance to connect with the surrounding Athens and UGA communities. All experience levels are welcome to apply.
This position requires 15 hours per week in office, and the schedule will be directly reflective of the student’s class schedule. Students are paid a modest stipend of $150 every two weeks. We are willing to work with class schedules. Our office hours are Mon.-Thurs. 10-4 and Fri. 9-1.
If you are interested in joining the team, please reach out by sending your resume and class schedule to advertising@randb.com.
About The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501c3 nonprofit with two missions: training students for careers in the news media and serving our audience as an exceptional news source. Independent of the university, we receive no funding from UGA and support ourselves through advertising, events and donations. We publish news daily at redandblack.com and produce a weekly newspaper when UGA classes are in regular session. We have an average of 60,000 weekly visitors to redandblack.com and are one of the largest community news organizations in Georgia. In addition to the student-run newsroom, we produce a family of magazine-style special publications and host events. Every year more than 250 students are involved in The Red & Black; beyond the newsroom they work in sales, marketing, business, promotion and creative services.
The Red & Black is committed to diversity and inclusion in our organization, in our news coverage and in the audiences we serve. All qualified applicants are considered for positions without regard to race, color, gender identity or expression, religion, national origin, disability or age. The only stipulation for this position is that the applicant must be a currently enrolled student at the University of Georgia.