Distribution Assistant (Student)
The distribution assistant is responsible for the delivery of The Red & Black Publishing print products to locations around the city of Athens and UGA campus. Small misc jobs around the office.
The distribution process includes picking up, tallying and logging the previous week’s issue and maintaining a log of distribution and pickup for our audit.
The publications that are distributed include:
The regular print edition of The Red & Black (Most Thursdays for Fall)
The University of Georgia Visitors Guide (year-around, with the bulk of delivery in March and August) Friday’s.
Tailgate Guide, Student Housing, Housing Digest, UGA 101 and Eat & Drink - Fridays
Time
This position is 15 hours a week, plus print edition distribution which takes place on Thursdays from 6 AM to 10 AM. The 10 additional hours can be scheduled as agreed by the Distribution Manager.
Compensation
$100 weekly
Misc jobs around office
Sort publication stacks, change light bulbs and minor office maintenance per request of Distribution Manager
Supervisor
Distribution Manager of The Red & Black Publishing Co, Inc.
Requirements
The ability to lift at least 20 pounds
Must have a car
Please submit a resume and cover letter to mmooney@randb.com.
About The Red & Black Publishing Co.
The Red & Black Publishing Co. is a 510(c)(3) not-for-profit organization formed in 1980 when The Red & Black became independent from the University of Georgia. As a nonprofit student media organization we have a twofold mission: to serve the UGA and Athens communities with timely and reliable news coverage, and to train students for future careers in journalism and the media industry.