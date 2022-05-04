Now Hiring

 

We have two open positions in our special publications division for summer 2022. This team works with the newsroom and with the professional staff and produces magazine-style guides to Athens and UGA and regular online food and drink news. 

  • Deadline to apply May 12

  • Positions run: June 6 - July 31. (With an option of continuing in fall 2022)

  • Each position has a small monthly stipend

TO APPLY:  Complete an application at this link

 

Assistant Editor | Red & Black Special Publications

Main Duties: 

  • Write short items for Eat & Drink online 

  • Write short items for print. For summer 2022, this will focus our Visitors Guide.

  • Fact-check articles for print and online

  • Help proofread print layouts

  • Collaborate with the special publications team to plan online and print content

Qualifications:  Excellent writing clarity, self-starter able to generate story ideas, strong reporting skills (accuracy is key) and solid grasp of AP style. Food writing experience is a plus. 

 

Social Media Editor | Red & Black Special Publications

Main Duties: 

  • Post 3-5 times a week to our Eat & Drink Instagram account

  • Produce our weekly Eat & Drink newsletter

  • Post to our UGA 101 Instagram account (starting in June)

  • Write short items for print and online as time permits 

Qualifications:  Experience using social media for an organization or publication; excellent writing skills; accuracy; knowledge of Buffer or similar scheduling program; experience with MailChimp; ability to shoot food photos or videos for social media posts