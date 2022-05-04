We have two open positions in our special publications division for summer 2022. This team works with the newsroom and with the professional staff and produces magazine-style guides to Athens and UGA and regular online food and drink news.
Deadline to apply May 12
Positions run: June 6 - July 31. (With an option of continuing in fall 2022)
Each position has a small monthly stipend
TO APPLY: Complete an application at this link
Assistant Editor | Red & Black Special Publications
Main Duties:
Write short items for Eat & Drink online
Write short items for print. For summer 2022, this will focus our Visitors Guide.
Fact-check articles for print and online
Help proofread print layouts
Collaborate with the special publications team to plan online and print content
Qualifications: Excellent writing clarity, self-starter able to generate story ideas, strong reporting skills (accuracy is key) and solid grasp of AP style. Food writing experience is a plus.
Social Media Editor | Red & Black Special Publications
Main Duties:
Post 3-5 times a week to our Eat & Drink Instagram account
Produce our weekly Eat & Drink newsletter
Post to our UGA 101 Instagram account (starting in June)
Write short items for print and online as time permits
Qualifications: Experience using social media for an organization or publication; excellent writing skills; accuracy; knowledge of Buffer or similar scheduling program; experience with MailChimp; ability to shoot food photos or videos for social media posts