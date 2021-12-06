The Red & Black is hiring a video editor to oversee our video team for the Spring 2022 semester.
The video editor works with desk editors and video contributors across the newsroom to provide multimedia coverage of relevant events on and off campus. The video editor works directly with the executive editor, who oversees the digital direction of the content produced for The Red & Black.
The video editor duties include:
- Works with all desks on video ideas; pitches original ideas.
- Shoots and edits video (using our online, collaborative WeVideo package)
- Edits video produced by others
- Train video contributors
- Publishes video regularly on the site
This is a paid position. Video editing experience is ideal.