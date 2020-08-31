The Red & Black offers a dozens of positions for students who want to be part of our independent news organization.
Editorial Positions
Newsroom Recruits
As you go through Red & Black recruitment, you will get hands-on training to prepare you to be published. Most students take about a semester to go through recruitment. You can expect to complete at least four practice assignments, attend workshops and training sessions, have one-one-one meetings to review your work and meet with fellow recruits. We offer recruitment training for:
- Reporters
- Columnists
- Photographers
- Videographers
- Digital Producers
- Designers
- Graphic Artists
Click here to register for recruitment
Newsroom Contributors
After completing recruitment training, you move to one of our main desks:
- News
- Sports
- Culture
- Opinion
- Photo
- Video
- Design
- Digital
As a member of the desk, you begin to contribute to the daily online news and weekly print issues (monthly in fall 2020 because of COVID precautions). In these unpaid positions, you take part in desk meetings, pitch ideas, complete assignments and get published. As a contributor you are expected to attend weekly desk meetings and complete at least one major assignment a week. Many students opt to remain contributors because it provides great experience but requires less of a time commitment.
Newsroom Staff
Applications are taken before each semester for paid staff positions. These require a greater time commitment. Ability to meet deadlines is essential. Staff positions include:
Beat Reporters — These can vary slightly by semester but include positions such as City Hall Beat Reporter, Football Beat Reporter, etc. Expect to write a minimum of three articles a week and work on developing expertise in your beat.
Staff Photographers and Videographers — Staff photographers and videographers are expected to pick up a variety of assignments as needed and develop their own ideas for projects. Photographers should expect to shoot at least three assignments per week and videographers should expect to complete at least one video per week.
Desk Assistants — These staffers assist with reporting and fact-checking, write a variety of assignments and fill in as needed on the desk.
Assistant Desk Editors — These editors work on editing, fact-checking, mentoring beat reporters and contributors, posting content on the website and helping with print production. They also report and write their own projects or sometimes take on a beat.
Desk Editors — These editors set the overall direction and quality of their section, manage staff and contributors and oversee print and digital production.
Digital Team — This team focuses on digital content, connecting with the audience, creating supplementary content, producing podcasts or short videos and running our social media and newsletter programs. Digital team positions include: social media editor, digital producer and news engagement editor.
Enterprise Team — This team of experienced reporters, led by the Enterprise Editor, works on long-term projects and investigations.
Newsroom Management — The newsroom is led by an editor in chief, who is hired by our board of directors. The editor in chief is assisted by an executive editor and managing editor.
Special Publications Staff
The Red & Black Publishing Co. produces a number of magazine-style guides for students, visitors and Athens residents. The special publication team works on these guides as well as accompanying online news, such as our Eat & Drink Athens, GA section of the site.
You can browse the various publications here.
Positions on the special publications team include:
- Senior editor
- Assistant editors
- Art director
- Social media editor
- Photo editor
- Staff writers
Sales & Business Staff
As an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit, The Red & Black is funded through a variety of sources including advertising sales and promotions. Students work in our sales and business departments in a variety of positions, getting hands-on experience.
Unpaid, training positions
- Sales intern
- Promotions intern
Paid staff positions
- Student ad manager
- Account executive
- Business assistant
- Creative services assistant
- Digital marketing manager
- Distribution assistant
- Promotions team member
PLEASE NOTE: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the positions that require face-to-face interaction, such as the promotions team, are temporarily suspended but will resume as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.