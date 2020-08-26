We were founded in 1893 and for 128 years our mission has been to cover UGA and Athens while training students for careers in news media. We've come a long way since articles were written by candelight and the newspaper was delivered by horse and cart. Today, The Red & Black is one of the largest community news organizations in Georgia.
Our newsroom is student-run, which means our staff makes the decisions about what they cover and how they cover it. We became independent of UGA in 1980 and we are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
Our student-run sales team supports the news operation with advertising sales, promotions, events and marketing.
Red & Black Basics
10,000 average weekly readers of the print issue
56,000 average weekly users of redandblack.com
9.2 million pageviews in 2019
90,000+ followers on social media
32,000 newsletter subscribers
100,000 readers of our special publications
The student editor in chief and sales manager serve on the board of directors of The Red & Black and help shape our direction and set goals.
We produce a weekly newspaper, The Red & Black, and publish news and features online daily at redandblack.com. We also publish a series of special magazine-style publications, produce newsletters and podcasts and host special events.
In 2020, The Red & Black was named the best non-daily student newspaper in the country by the Society of Professional Journalists. We were named the best overall student news organization in Georgia by the Georgia College Press Association.
