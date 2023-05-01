Katie - We are extremely proud of you and your achievements. Put your life lessons to good use and do good. Love, mom, dad and Alex
- Athens police investigate fatal shooting on Mitchell Bridge Road
- Kemp signs Coleman-Baker Act into law in Athens
- UGA to host annual candlelight memorial for students, faculty and staff who died in past year
- Clarke County School District accepting feedback on modification of school schedule through April 30
- Winterville man charged with aggravated assault for Hawthorne Extension shooting