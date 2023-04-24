Keshondra Shipp | Class of 2023

Congratulations baby! It’s been a privilege to watch you grow into the woman you are. I am so proud of you! Stay humble and keep God first. We love you!" - Love Mom

Congratulations baby! It’s been a privilege to watch you grow into the woman you are. I am so proud of you! Stay humble and keep God first. We love you!

- Love Mom

Recommended for you