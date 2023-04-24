Keshondra Shipp | Class of 2023 Apr 24, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Congratulations baby! It’s been a privilege to watch you grow into the woman you are. I am so proud of you! Stay humble and keep God first. We love you!" - Love Mom Congratulations baby! It’s been a privilege to watch you grow into the woman you are. I am so proud of you! Stay humble and keep God first. We love you!- Love Mom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Send a tip Have news to share? Do you have any ideas for our reporters or editors? Do you want to give new news about your organization or business? Tell us!