School is coming back soon, and that means so are the school lunches. The last thing you might want to find packed in your lunch box would be bugs, but The Red & Black have collected a few recipes for some bug-themed treats that will make for a tasty meal during lunchtime.
Ants on a Log
Ingredients: Celery stalks, peanut butter, raisins
Instructions: This quick snack is a simple and creative way to make lunch more fun. All it takes is a few celery sticks with peanut butter spread into the center and placing raisins on top of the peanut butter. The tasty snack looks like its name — a line of raisin ants marching down the celery log!
Fun fact: Ants are an important part of the environment. They might be annoying to deal with, but many species of ants help the earth by digging into the soil and planting seeds that eventually sprout into plants!
Butterfly Sandwiches
Ingredients: A sandwich, carrot sticks
Instructions: Butterfly sandwiches make for a cool bug-themed lunch that kids can enjoy. All it takes is any type of sandwich sliced diagonally in half with the halves facing away from each other. Then you add a carrot stick in between the two, add two smaller sticks as the antennas and you have a butterfly sandwich! You can also give your new bug friend a pair of eyes with any food like olives or raisins.
Fun Fact: Butterflies have a four-stage life cycle, starting from an egg, to a caterpillar, to a pupa and then into a full-grown butterfly.
Worms in the Dirt
Ingredients: Pudding mix, milk, Oreos, gummy worms
Instructions: This sweet dessert might look nasty, but it tastes delicious. All it takes is crafting the chocolate pudding in a big bowl, putting in crushed Oreos and mixing it. Once you have it mixed, put the pudding in a cup and place gummy worms in the pudding, which make the cup look like worms popping out of dirt.
Fun fact: Worms might appear to be gross and not useful, but worms are just the opposite! Worms help decompose dead and decomposing organic things and help recycle the important nutrients that the organic things have.