Bear Hollow Zoo is a local haven in Athens for a variety of non-releasable wildlife including black bears, a river otter, red fox and wild turkey. All the animals had either a physical or behavioral challenge and needed to live in a safe, enclosed environment to help people understand more about their species. The zoo is nestled in Memorial Park and open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every day.
Are black bears endangered?
They are not! Their total population is actually estimated to be more than twice that of all other bear species combined.
According to Georgia Wildlife, black bears are a “symbol of Georgia’s natural diversity” and the only bear found in the whole state. Back in the 1930s, they almost went extinct because of habitat loss and being hunted. But thanks to conservation efforts, the bears were able to grow in number and are now considered the most common bear in North America.
Is there any way we can help these bears?
The answer is yes! After a long winter hibernation, bears go on a search for food. To prevent these animals from starting to rely on people for food, the Bear Hollow Zoo suggests storing pet food indoors, cleaning up your barbeque grill and giving them their space. Georgia Wildlife uses the term “BearWise” to teach people about how to respect bears and allow them to exist peacefully in their natural habitat. They also recommend securing food, garbage and recycling, talking to neighbors about any bear sightings and removing bird feeders when bears are active.