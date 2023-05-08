Linda, We are incredibly proud of all you have accomplished at UGA! So beyond excited for your next adventure at AU Law. DC bound! Your big, bright future awaits... Love you, MDJ&F
- UGA class of 2023 sets giving record, contributes over $100,000
- Celebration of life for UGA senior Liza Burke to be held on May 14
- What to know for UGA commencement ceremonies
- UGA, CCSD partner to care for Athens-Clarke County students through Clarke Middle Health Center
- Justice and acceptance: Cameron Harrelson advocates for change across Athens