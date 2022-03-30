A history of style at UGA

Although certain parts of the University of Georgia have remained the same, student style reflects how drastically the university has changed. Every year brings a new student body with new ways of self expression.
In the 1950s and ‘60s, women rarely wore pants and had to abide by a dress code provided by the Women’s Student Government Association.
In a 1950-1951 edition of the dress code, women at UGA were instructed to wear skirts and coats when leaving their residences. For “picnics, hayrides and other social functions requiring costumes,” outfits had to be approved by house directors.
But as time passed, more rebellious fashion choices became popular among college students. Students traded slacks for blue jeans, and some women began wearing pants instead of skirts.
Sara Idacavage is a Ph.D. student in the department of textiles, merchandising and interiors in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences and a graduate research assistant for the Historic Clothing and Textile Collection.
“College age fashion is always a little different [from] mainstream fashion because people in college are kind of experimenting with new identities,” Idacavage said. “A lot of these trends are actually started by college age students.”
Beginning in the late 1960s and moving into the ‘70s, campus saw more freedom of expression with popular styles like mini skirts, bell bottoms and bold patterns.
But dress for most students was much more casual than these trends might suggest. Warren Rary graduated from UGA in 1979 with a degree in public relations. He remembers student life as more simple than it is today.
“I think students … were probably a little bit poorer in our day. It was just jeans and t-shirts, and in the winter, flannel shirts,” Rary said.
But if anyone was to be seen dressed up on campus, it would probably be students involved in Greek life.
“Part of their pitch was, ‘We don’t all wear khakis and an Oxford shirt,’” Rary said.
The ‘80s are famous for large hairstyles, sweaters and athletic wear such as tracksuits, leg warmers and sneakers. Many trends from the ‘80s continued into the ‘90s and continue to influence campus style today.
Bernard Williams attended UGA from 1990 to 1993. He was an offensive tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs and was drafted to the Philadelphia Eagles after he graduated.
Williams remembers the popularity of denim when he attended UGA. Students wore overalls, sneakers and hip-hop brands like Cross Colours.
“It was more about my shoes than the rest of my outfit,” Williams said. Nike sneakers and Timberland boots were in style during his time at UGA.
In the early 2000s, Ambre Reed recalls the popularity of leggings, activewear and sweatshirts. She attended UGA from 2005-2009 and graduated with a degree in financial planning. She also helped found UGA’s Black Alumni Affinity Group.
“Going to class, you [would wear] whatever Georgia shirt that you rolled out of bed in and sweatpants,” Reed said. But sorority and fraternity members could be seen dressing up in suits or coordinating colors.
“A lot of folks would wear big white t-shirts, baggy jeans [and] silky colorful shirts,” Reed said.
From the wool sweaters of the ‘50s to the baggy jeans of the ‘90s, campus life and student fashion have changed dramatically through the decades.
“College has always been a place where you could discover who you are, and a lot of people do that through fashion,” Idacavage said.