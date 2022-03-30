Arts & Music: After losing vision, Kai Owens finds solace in jazz

The sound of drumsticks tapping a bass drum ripples through the air of Five Bar on a Sunday morning as Kai Owens allows the beat of his music to tell a story.
A freshman at the University of Georgia, Owens has his eyes set on putting a jazz band together in Athens.
From the moment Owens stepped foot on campus, he pursued music.
“The biggest goal for my near future would definitely be to form a consistent group that I’m playing with and start building more of a fan base and playing a lot more frequently,” Owens, an intended music theory major, said.
Owens’ passion for music bloomed as he grew up observing his dad and brother, who were both musicians. With Owens’ dad playing as a bass player and his brother a percussionist, Owens was testing the waters early on and deciding which instrument was the best fit for him.
However, at the age of nine, Owens was diagnosed with a degenerative eye disease that is causing him to gradually lose his vision — making it harder to read sheet music.
“I definitely think that’s what kind of pushed me to do percussion and drums,” Owens said. “Just so I wasn’t having to worry right off the bat about reading too much music. I could learn a lot more of it by ear.”
Relying on sound, Owens has found strength in his ability to hear attentively and learn music by ear. He said this is very useful in the jazz music realm, his genre of focus at the moment.
Owens’ passion for music dates back to the time he was in middle school, according to his older brother, Cash Owens.
“By the time Kai was in eighth grade, he had his own music interests,” Cash Owens said. “Kai was playing drums, he was getting better and better at listening to music and also getting better at playing music.”
As Owens looks for gigs at local Athens venues and posts drumming videos to his social media, he continues to also share his journey with vision loss. Recently, he discovered he was misdiagnosed.
Instead of having what doctors thought was Retinitis pigmentosa, Owens’ diagnosis changed to a form of autoimmune retinopathy that doctors have not documented before, he said.
Without knowing what to expect regarding the loss of his vision, Owens hopes to show others that it is possible to prepare for the worst while also continuing to break barriers and pursue one’s passions.
“I know a lot of people would just rather be in ignorant bliss, but it’s always given me a lot more closure to know what’s happening and to be able to actually prepare for it,” Owens said.
Through his music, Owens is able to express himself in his journey with losing vision and help others to process their own feelings, too.
“I really just want to be able to help other people with the music and art I create because so many other people’s music is just such a big part of my life,” Owens said. “It’s gotten me through so much overall – I can’t really imagine life without music.”