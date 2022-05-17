Beneath the veil

Fall semester at the University of Georgia hinges on football season, a lifeline to campus excitement where every student, professor, alum and Bulldog fan is brought together. But for Misha Ul-Islam, it’s when her world freezes over.
Apprehensively walking into Sanford Stadium on Sept. 11, 2021, she felt the eyes of hundreds sporting “Never forget 9/11” tees go straight to her head, where her hijab was fixed. Looks ranged from puzzled and upset to disgusted.
“Isolated — I know many of these people don’t appreciate me or the diversity I bring, I was clearly outnumbered,” Ul-Islam, vice president of the UGA Muslim Student Association, said. “But hijabi women shouldn’t have to be fighters. I don’t need to constantly be defending myself all the time and yet that’s a job we are required to do.”
There are many idioms for the hijab: cover-up, yashmak, niqab, head scarf and what Ul-Islam refers to as “an extension” of her body. But the hijab as a simple piece of cloth over the heads of millions of Muslim women is an insufficient description for its true value. Distinction and pride, protection, religiosity and dignity are only some of the many reasons why Muslim women wear hijabs.
Today, UGA’s sole Muslim student organization, the Muslim Student Association, has an estimated 250 members — only about 25 to 30 women of whom wear hijabs, according to student outreach coordinator Yousra Abo-Elhamd.
For many young adults, their college years are transformative. Students might learn to shelter themselves, or understand the importance of blooming into their own skin. For hijabi women at UGA, they do both.
Every morning, Ul-Islam, Abo-Elhamd and fellow UGA student Yasmeen Alabsi share a common morning routine picking from an assortment of around 40 hijabs that line their closets, each cloth embellished with different fabrics, colors and finishes. Black is their personal preference, but the women alternate styles with their outfits, either dressing it up or down with the hijab’s fabric.
Crinkly hijabs are more casual, while slick, tight hijabs flaunt a cleaner, more professional look, Alabsi said. Neutral colors like grey and white and the long flowy-open hijabs are Ul-Islam’s favorites and her finishing touches include matching the hijab to the color of the pins that keep the veil in place.
‘Fit the mold’
Special life moments can be tainted because of outward appearances like the hijab. Standing next to her white fiancee, Alabsi was taken aback when the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse clerk questioned if she was a U.S. citizen in October 2021 when she was signing her marriage license.
“I think a lot of people kind of assume that just because you cover your head, it’s like your brain that’s covered — it doesn’t necessarily equate to me being illiterate and unable to understand,” Alabsi said.
The senior real estate major has worn a hijab for almost a decade, as she began covering up at 11 years old. Discrimination comes and goes, even when doing mundane tasks, Alabsi said.
While working at Office Depot her freshman year of college, a man threatened her and insinuated Alabsi would bring her “Muslim brothers” to “shoot everything up.” He promised he would be armed too, if the situation were to arise. “I think the most dangerous thing around me is probably the ink inside the printers,” Alabsi said after reflecting on the situation.
At another retail job, Alabsi’s coworker proposed the idea of yanking her hijab, motioning to reveal her hair underneath.
While these experiences haven’t stopped Alabsi from covering up, it affects how she perceives campus involvement. Alienation immediately replaced her feelings on the once exciting sorority recruitment process, knowing that she “did not fit the mold” of the Greek Life women on Milledge Avenue, she said.
But preservation of faith compels her to cover up — a connection to prayer and a reminder to stand as an ambassador for Islam. In the Quran, the holy book of Islam, and the Hadiths, written statements attributed to the Prophet Mohammad who is the founder of Islam, references are made about the prophet’s wives who were required to wear veils. Alabsi’s physical appearance motivates her to make reasonable decisions and do good deeds because it doesn’t only reflect on her personally. She has the weight of the entire Muslim “ummah,” or community, on her back.
“I need to exceed expectations to really be able to change the perception of Islam and Muslims in the Muslim population — I try to hold myself to that standard, as much as possible and then make an active effort to redeem myself when I do mess up,” Alabsi said.
For a fashionista, styling guru and makeup lover, Alabsi sometimes wishes she could wear more accessories, crop tops or shorter jeans. However, she said there are beautiful parts of her that she would rather keep to herself, anyways.
“It’s a symbol of my faith — you see people wearing necklaces with either the star or the cross, and then you see people tattoo it on themselves. While mine may not be as permanent as a tattoo, I do get to wear it just as consistently,” Alabsi said.
A covered coterie
Abo-Elhamd’s favorite exchanges arise when she passes by another hijabi woman on campus, when a smile, a wave or a quick, “Hey, how are you?” is exchanged. The sophomore psychology major equates her hijabi experience to the feeling of community.
Similarly, a tightly woven community of “admirable” and “brave” hijabi women in Monroe, Louisiana, inspired 15-year-old Ul-Islam to begin her six-year hijab journey.
Now she leads about 250 members of the Muslim community on campus.
Ul-Islam has never faced “serious” discrimination during her time as a Bulldog, and similarly to Alabsi, she recognizes the joy of spreading awareness about Islam and representing her faith to other people.
But like many Muslims in college, Ul-Islam has struggled with her faith in many ways others haven’t. She describes herself as a “minority of a minority,” as a Pakistani Muslim woman, but also being defined as an article of clothing in the literal sense.
“At a predominantly white institution it’s been really interesting to see how people react to it [her hijab] … I feel like I am respected more for it, and people are more intrigued because I am visibly different,” Ul-Islam said.
Muslim women may cover up for many reasons including resisting standards of feminine beauty that demand exposure, to assert their ethnic identities with pride, to feel closer to Allah and Islamic beliefs or to value family traditions. For Ul-Islam, it’s all about respect.
“So, in some cases, being a hijabi is like putting a target on my back because it’s so easy to single me out in a crowd. It’s so easy to identify me, it’s so easy to attack me. But in other cases, it’s very protective. I feel safer walking alone at night with a hijab on. I feel like when men see me, they know they can’t treat me like other women — it’s a very interesting juxtaposition,” Ul-Islam said.
The cloth has become integral to her identity, synonymous with the empowerment and confidence that has come along with it. Without her hijab, Ul-Islam said she would be a shell of herself.