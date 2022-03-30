Crystals, incense, oh my!

Moldavite, carnelian and money spells. A decade ago this would have made the average teenager laugh and ask what these words mean — but now, not only are they almost common knowledge, they bring people closer together and share a collective meaning of identity and overall well-being.
Margo Metaphysical is a spiritual shop in downtown Athens that is well-known for its crystals and supplies Athenians with all kinds of metaphysical goods, ranging from incense to healing stones and crystals to tarot and oracle cards.
Finding spirituality
New Age spirituality is a movement rooted in the counterculture lifestyle that emerged during the 1960s. At the time, the fundamentals of pre-historic spiritual teachings were used to explain unnatural and natural phenomena, such as alleged UFOs or earthquakes.
Today, these teachings explain the unknown within one’s self. Unlike typical organized religions that have large followings and worship a single deity, the metaphysical puts an emphasis on self-healing and mental and physical transformation.
The term metaphysical refers to an idea or meaning that goes beyond human sense perception, according to PBS. Metaphysical tools aim to help people take control of and manipulate existing energy in their lives.
For example, carnelian is Margo’s most popular crystal and seems to be all the rage as social media has branded it to help the user find love — but Veronica Naylor, manager at Margo’s, said this intention is misdirected.
“It is more of a confidence rock. It brings out your creativity and just helps with your self-confidence,” Naylor said. “It does help with your sexual energy, which is why people commonly use it to find a boyfriend or girlfriend.”
Another popular stone is moldavite — a compact glass stone that is formed from meteorite impacts with the Earth, and is supposed to aid with complete mental and physical transformation and healing.
Jill Furman, store owner of Margo Metaphysical, constantly updates inventory, adding stones and crystals. Anything a customer recommends or asks about, she looks into and tries to supply. Furman discussed how Margo started as a bead store, but has since expanded to carry stones, crystals and now an apothecary section.
“As our customers evolve, so do we,” Furman said.
Social media boom
Margo Metaphysical has been in Athens for 21 years and largely credits Athens’ artistic and creative atmosphere to its success. Naylor said the store has had the same regulars since it opened, but it has also seen an explosion of interest over recent years.
Josie Durden, a Margo’s employee, said this boom began as the pandemic hit. People spent more time alone and focused on how to better themselves, so many were attracted to upgrading their lives and bringing in positive energy. Personal spirituality provided them with a sense of stability during uncertain times, Durden said.
Kayla Rogers, a Margo’s customer, explained that they come to the store specifically for its unique findings and spiritual tools that cannot be found at other shops. Stores like Target and Urban Outfitters also sell spiritual products, but do not have the same level of authenticity Margo’s has, Rogers said.
Margo’s is locally owned and operated, so Furman is able to source crystals on a smaller scale with attention to where they came from. Bigger department stores that supply similar products, on the other hand, mass produce them.
“I personally buy into the spiritual wave going on right now because if you believe hard enough, then something good will come out of it and end up helping you,” Rogers said.
Some doubt the authenticity of the New Age movement, but Naylor said that the “trendiness” should not undermine its value. If anything, it should be seen as a good thing because now more and more people are aware of its existence and are gaining more knowledge of it.
People look to the beyond to answer questions of the fundamentals of life, and of themselves. Durden said she learns something new about herself everyday through learning about the different types of crystals, energy and vibrations, and even looks into astrology for a deeper understanding of herself.
New age spirituality emphasizes identity, self-healing and transformation. Durden recommends looking at many different outlets, not just social media. Books, websites and even documentaries are places to look to spark an internal conversation and start personal healing from within.