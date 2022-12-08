Dawn of pickleball: The fastest growing sport in the country takes Athens

A breezy weekday morning may inspire many to go on a ride around town, take a peaceful walk or read a book if they aren’t having to rush to work or school. However, the same can not be said for a growing number of Athenians who have picked up a paddle and made their way to local parks in Athens to play the hot and trending sport of pickleball.
Over the course of the past decade, many Athenians may have noticed a new addition while walking around the parks of Athens. While passing by the many tennis courts, basketball courts and baseball fields, one area that seems to stay active with players throughout the day is the pickleball courts.
The sport of pickleball has a relatively short history, having been created in 1965, but that hasn’t stopped it from becoming a mainstay sport across the nation, including Athens. Pickleball is considered the fastest growing sport in the country, with 4.8 mil- lion players according to a recent report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. The sport has entered the city of Athens over the past decade and rapidly gained popularity.
In 2013, during pickleball’s small beginnings in Athens, a group of Athenians became interested in the sport after a course was offered by Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services, along with an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute special interest group for pickleball. These two classes sparked enough interest in the community that several players decided to form an official organization for pickleball in Athens, leading to the formation of the Athens Area Pickleball Association in 2014.
The association was initially created to hold local tournaments in the Athens area, but has extended its reach to educating new players as well. They offer accommodations to its members, like balls and paddles, and work with the local government to maintain and improve pickleball facilities.
The AAPA plays all across Athens with indoor pickleball at Heard Park and Community Center, Lay Park Community Center and Athens First United Methodist Church, and outdoor pickleball at Southeast Clarke Park (the only park with designated pickleball courts), Satterfield Park, Heard Park and Bishop Park.
After its creation, the AAPA quickly grew in membership and currently has over 450 members of all age and skill ranges, according to AAPA President Lilly Garrett. Many members also participate in tournaments all across Georgia including Newnan, Hiawassee and Griffin, where tournaments have reached over 1,000 participants.
Along with being the president of the AAPA, Garrett and her husband Gary also teach newcomers how to play pickleball twice a week. They credit the fast growth of pickleball to many different aspects, but mention that a major factor is how quickly new players are able to pick up the sport.
“The fact that almost anybody can start playing on the first day [is a reason it is growing so fast],” Gary Garrett said. “Tennis is one of those sports where you have to work with it to actually go and play a game. With pickleball, you can learn quickly.”
The sport looks similar to tennis or badminton but is played on a small 20 feet by 44 feet court using paddles, a net and a ball. This smaller range of play makes the game easily accessible to all ages and skill levels.
Not just a retirement game
Outside of the AAPA, pickleball as a whole has seen a massive rise in popularity with college students, with many going to the local courts to play in the afternoons and evenings. The sport initially picked up a stereotype of being considered a “retirement game,” but AAPA board member Tom McEnaney believes that pickleball is on track to become a club sport for colleges like the University of Georgia and could eventually become a major college sport.
“It’s not just a retirement game anymore. Lots of kids are learning it,” McEnaney said.
Many people have been picking up the sport due to the ease of access, but another aspect that is mentioned by many pickleball players in Athens is the sense of community. Lilly Garrett sees the sport as a social game as well, due to the shorter games and kind sportsmanship shown with players.
“It is a very friendly group. They just like playing pickleball,” said Lilly Garrett.
McEnaney also believes in this sense of community that is formed on the pickleball courts in Athens and has found the same experience across the country while playing in different places like New York, Florida and Myrtle Beach.
“It’s a social thing, a lot of people that I’ve met have said, ‘You know, I would’ve never met all these people if I didn’t find pickleball,’” McEnaney said. “Everywhere you go, even out of state, there’s places to play and you are always welcome.”
There have been efforts to expand pickleball courts to more areas across Athens and add on to the current courts as well.
These include trying to expand the Southeast Clarke Park courts, further improve the courts at Satterfield Park and also encouraging UGA to add pickleball courts to their Intramural Fields for students to play on.
AAPA Treasurer Kevin McHugh said that the organization is always working to improve the pickleball community and would like to see the sport continue to grow in popularity over time. He also hopes to bring more courts for Athens to hold bigger tournaments in the future.
“As an organization, we try to get more courts wherever we can,” McHugh said.
Ten years ago, pickleball was a sport not on many Athenians’ radars. Since then, the sport has captured the attention of people of all ages as the number of pickleball players continues to grow.
This article appeared in the winter 2022 issue of Ampersand magazine.