Fall-ing in love: The best and worst autumn date ideas

Temperatures are dropping, leaves are changing and grocery store aisles are getting stocked with “fun-sized” candy bars, which can only mean one thing — fall is here. With the season’s arrival also comes fun fall date ideas. Here are some of the best (and worst) first date ideas for the upcoming autumn months.
Baking fall desserts
Baking is a great idea for a first date, and for good reason. Baking is fun, lighthearted and at the end you have a sweet treat! Baking gives you a chance to better get to know your partner and to see how well you work as a team. Whether it’s a complex pumpkin pie or store bought cookie dough, you can adjust what you’re baking to your needs — and if baking seems completely out of the question, carving pumpkins can give you a similar experience.
Scary movie
Though a scary movie date is a classic, that doesn’t take away from it being an awful first date idea. The premise of a movie date is nice. You and whoever you’re with cuddle up, share some snacks and bond over your fear during the truly terrifying moments. But, this is where the joy surrounding a scary movie date ends. The idea of being on the brink of screaming in terror the first time you hang out with someone romantically is not a good first date. When a scary movie comes on, the last thing anyone wants to worry about is if they’re compatible with someone. Scary movies are great for a night in with friends, but not a first date, so you’re probably better off picking something else.
Get outside
One of the best parts about fall is the weather. As the temperatures cool, outdoor dates become more and more appealing. An outdoor hike is a great date idea for enjoying all that autumn has to offer while still having plenty of time to talk and get to know your date. Athens also has so many beautiful trails to visit, so if the first date goes well, the opportunity for hiking dates is endless! For a less strenuous first date idea, grab some hot beverages and take a stroll around campus or downtown.
Going to a haunted house
Going to a haunted house takes everything about a scary movie being a bad date and elevates it. On a first date, you should feel comfortable and confident, not fearful about what’s hiding behind each corner. First dates should be for talking and getting to know a person, not cowering in doorways or letting out terrified screams.