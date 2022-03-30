Feral Gallery pushes for accessibility

When Leah Mazza first visited Athens, it was October and Wild Rumpus was in full swing. She was struck by the town’s involvement in the costuming and festivities of the Halloween parade. The vibrancy of the art, nature and community left a lasting impression on the Pittsburgh native who would go on to join the master’s program at the University of Georgia’s Lamar Dodd School of Art. “This [seemed] like something I can be a part of after school,” Mazza said.
A historic creative scene
The art community in Athens has a rich, storied legacy, birthing music acts, visual artists and the blueprint for decades of alternative culture in America.
In her book “Cool Town,” historian Grace Elizabeth Hale wrote, “The Athens, GA scene was one of the earliest, most important, and most lasting sources of [the] bohemian diaspora. If young people could create their own alternative culture there, they could make one anywhere.”
While the town gained national prominence through the mainstream success of music acts like The B-52’s and R.E.M., these bands were just the tip of the iceberg. The town’s creative community extends far beyond billboard hits and iTunes rankings, in part thanks to the very place Mazza arrived.
“UGA’s art school worked as an incubator for creativity,” Hale wrote. “With the notable exception of The B-52’s, almost all of the early Athens bands included current or former art students.”
According to Hale, the Lamar Dodd School of Art has long served as a space for students to meet and collaborate on creative endeavors. Some of these artist collectives would eventually grow into bands, galleries and local businesses. When Mazza connected with fellow graduate students Jennifer Niswonger and Alexis Spina, the group would soon follow in those footsteps.
Enter: Feral Gallery
The trio got their start with Locker 666, a locker at the Lamar Dodd School of Art. The locker hosted its first exhibit, MALIGNANT, in 2018, featuring an installation by artist Dimelza Broche.
“We all came together with the same desire to make something for the community that was run by artists, for other artists,” Mazza said.
The locker continued curating and displaying audio, literary and visual art. Years passed, Mazza, Niswonger and Spina graduated and continued their careers as working artists in Athens. As they evolved, so did their vision for Locker 666.
On Jan. 22, Locker 666’s Instagram page announced a series of upcoming house show-style art exhibitions and music performances under the name Feral Gallery. This marked a new chapter in the collective’s existence, birthed by the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The art school did not host in-person exit shows for its spring 2020 graduates, as was the norm in previous semesters. As a result, graduating students like Mazza had nowhere on campus to showcase the cumulation of an entire master’s degree worth of work.
Eventually, she took matters into her own hands. In November of last year, she transformed her studio apartment and hosted Cryptic Encounters – a gallery exhibition featuring live music and her MFA exit show.
Mazza enjoyed the experience because it was “less strict” compared to what would have been required for the museum.
Trying to get exposure
A feeling of being stifled by the culture and cost of the existing art establishment drives the trio’s current efforts.
“I’m normally a large-scale painter,” Niswonger said, “It costs like $30 to $40 to submit anywhere normally just to get rejected. Sometimes if I had to drop off my work in person, it’s $100 more to just rent a van to drop it off and rent a van to pick it up … There’s just this feeling like you can make the thing, but it’s hard to get it seen.”
Niswonger said that she knows a lot of friends who have plenty of work that struggle to get exposure because the competition of resources is so fierce. There is also a bias in the types of art selected by these exhibitions, reflected by a division in the creative landscape of Athens.
Each member of the trio also described having a difficult time fitting into the academic art world.
Spina is a small-scale metalworker, but she makes sculptures, not jewelry. This is uncommon in metal working, and as a result, she said she finds it difficult to fit into curated shows. Niswonger said when she goes to museums, her art gets rejected for not being at a high enough level, but when she goes to local art spaces, she’s told her art would be more fitting for museums.
More importantly, though, Niswonger said that this affected her ability to get funding and other career opportunities, and she’s noticed other artists experiencing similar difficulties.
“I see a lot of artists with really great work, but for some reason — maybe a darker aesthetic or something — keeps them out of higher art spaces.” Niswonger said. This is not ideal, as building a resume of art shows and developing the writing skills to talk about one’s work are important when applying for grants and residencies.
While Feral Gallery vets submissions to decide what work they will show, Spina said unlike other, fine art galleries, their decisions are made solely on the merit of the art itself. They ask for the piece’s title, dimensions and evaluate how the submitted work plays into the show’s themes and go from there.
“We’re still trying to be professional in a lot of ways, but also to make it more accessible,” Spina said.
In addition to serving as a resume builder, the trio hopes that the exhibition events will help participants form connections in the art world. Mazza said that when observing college faculty, she noticed that their resumes were full of residencies and shows hosted by their friends and colleagues.
The idea is that by having a single opening on one night, everyone who wants to see the show needs to come, creating a social space where members of the art community can foster connections with each other.
Ultimately, the trio expects Feral to evolve over time, dipping into different styles of art, music and other creative mediums. They said the space may change, but the name and heart of the initiative will remain the same.
Finley Light Factory
Mazza, Niswonger and Spina are just three of many artists to benefit from the creative environment in Athens.
Noraa James is a graphic designer and painter. During his time in Athens, James joined forces with other artists to rent a space where artists could interact with each other, and make cool things happen.
The space was called Finley Light Factory, and in addition to providing studio space for marginalized artists, the collective organized concerts and artist markets, hosting musicians like Convict Julie and other creatives in the community.
While he still prefers to work solo, James said in an email to The Red & Black that being a part of an art collective has had a positive impact on him.
“It kept me in the loop for a scene and opportunities I didn’t know existed prior, which allowed me to participate and place my colorful tile into the growing mosaic that is Athen’s art scene,” James said. “If they did that for me, I know [they’re] doing that for many others.”
The artists of Finley Light Factory have since moved on from the space, but the spirit of the collective lives on.
“I hope [the Athens art scene] continues to morph and start to connect more of those from even the most marginalized communities to provide more diverse tiles to Athens,” James wrote from his new home in Yucatán, Mexico.
For their part, the artists at Feral Gallery are working to keep that dream alive.
“We’re just misfit rebels,” they said.