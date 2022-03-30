Food for all

Erin is the managing editor at The Red & Black, where she has covered Greek life, student culture and local business. She is a junior journalism and English major, and also has bylines in Matador Network, Apartment Therapy and Down South House & Home.

Follow ERIN KENNEY Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today