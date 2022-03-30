The beloved local grocery store Daily Groceries Co-Op is a hub for Athenians of all backgrounds — even those facing food insecurity.
Anika Watkins joined Family Connection-Communities In Schools as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Outreach Neighborhood Leader last October. Athens born and raised, she spends 40 hours a week working with FC-CIS’s Neighborhood Leader team to spread awareness of SNAP benefits. One way she’s been able to accomplish this is through a partnership with Daily Groceries.
Watkins works with FC-CIS Neighborhood Leaders Taneisha Brooks and Markeia Rucker on Wednesday afternoons to inform people of SNAP benefits and Daily’s own food assistance program for SNAP and Electronic Benefit Transfer users, Food For All. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia, the co-op grocery store offers SNAP/EBT users free membership with full owner member benefits, 10% off all items in-store and 50% off produce.
Around the same time Watkins took her position with FC-CIS, Alden DiCamillo began working at Daily Groceries as the store’s new outreach and marketing manager.
It wasn’t long before they met Watkins, who began her role by canvassing businesses across Athens to see if anyone would let her table outside their store.
DiCamillo was familiar with the FC-CIS Neighborhood Leaders from mutual aid work they had done in the past, and was thrilled when Watkins reached out about tabling. One of DiCamillo’s goals as outreach manager is to create a more welcoming space for EBT/SNAP users. They said when they started in the role, the Food For All program wasn’t advertised as much as it had been previously.
“When I took the marketing job, it seemed like the Food For All program could be a really pivotal part of … Daily Co-op’s being in the community moving forward,” DiCamillo said. “So I wanted to make it a central point in the marketing plan.”
SNAP & food insecurity
SNAP, formerly called Food Stamps, can be used to buy “any food” for a household, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. EBT stands for Electronic Benefit Transfer cards, which are funded by SNAP but resemble debit cards and can be used by digital point-of-sale systems.
In 2020, 11.4% of Athens-Clarke County received SNAP each month, according to state and federal reports. According to the USDA, in 2017 Georgia had a decent SNAP participation rate — the percentage of people eligible for benefits who actually use the program — at 84%. The national average at the time was 82%.
During the pandemic, food insecurity increased across the country, especially in low-income Black households and in food deserts, according to a study on food insecurity and COVID-19. The study also states that food insecurity rose specifically among SNAP users.
Watkins said many people may not realize they qualify for SNAP — her job is to ensure everyone is aware of the benefits available to them.
She added that some people use SNAP but may struggle to stay up to date on paperwork and lose their benefits. When she tables at Daily, she also helps spread information about the Food For All program.
“Daily said they have seen an increase in EBT transactions here, so we know that it’s working and that’s the most important thing,” Watkins said.
Rucker, the Neighborhood Leader for the Easom District, said Watkins’ focus on SNAP benefits the Neighborhood Leader team as a whole. Since the team assists a broad area and helps with needs ranging from childcare to mental health, Watkins is able to stay on top of the small details and changes when it comes to SNAP.
Creating and maintaining community
The FC-CIS Neighborhood Leaders and Daily Groceries’ Food For All program have one main focus: community.
Whether they’re working to form closer bonds in existing communities or trying to engage new communities entirely, the Neighborhood Leaders and Daily Groceries are making attempts to support and uplift people in Athens.
Like Watkins, Brooks grew up in Athens. As the Neighborhood Leader for the Gaines School District, she now serves the community she grew up in.
“I actually stayed in public housing for 14 years, two streets behind the area that I serve,” she said.
Brooks said it feels good to give back to her community, and that most people in her district receive her well because she’s “homegrown.”
Watkins said she is also able to relate to the clients she’s served, as she has also experienced homelessness.
Brooks and Watkins’ experiences allow them to help people know it’s okay to ask for help, they said.
One of DiCamillo’s goals for Daily is for the store to move towards being more community-oriented. The Daily Change program, a register round-up program that helps fund Food For All, is just one way for people to invest in their community.
“Through the Daily Change program, that’s just a way for neighbors to help neighbors,” DiCamillo said.
DiCamillo also said that one of their goals for Daily’s partnership with the Neighborhood Leaders is for it to transition into more of a friendship — but it really already has, they said. Watkins agreed.
“I have a good time here. We laugh a lot,” Watkins said. “It’s really great to be able to be out here and let the community know we’re out here for them.”
Moving forward, Watkins hopes to create more partnerships with local businesses.
Her main goal, however, is to increase food security and food accessibility in Athens. Tabling at Daily she has met many people who said they don’t qualify for benefits, but she still sends them away with a flyer.
“I’ll give them one of my flyers and say, ‘Hey, take this just in case because things are changing around the requirements for Food Stamps — the SNAP program,’” Watkins said. “They’re more open to it. And even if they don’t decide to apply themselves, they [might] know somebody that needs that help or that service,” Watkins said.
If you or someone you know needs help navigating SNAP benefits or have questions about eligibility, you can reach Anika Watkins at anika.watkins@fc-cis.org.