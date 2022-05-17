From thrillers to beach reads: Summer reading recs

With spring classes over and 85-degree days already here, avid readers have begun their search for summer reads across a spectrum of genres. Whether you prefer reading a book on the beach or curled up on the couch, with so many options, it can feel hard to decide what to read next.
The search for the perfect books can be overwhelming, so The Red & Black spoke to local librarians at the Athens-Clarke County Library, an employee at Avid Bookshop and a Ph.D. student in the University of Georgia English department to compile a list of their favorites.
Gabrielle Stecher, English Ph.D. student
“My biggest recommendation would be any of the books by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The trifecta for me would be “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” “Malibu Rising” and “Daisy Jones & the Six.” Those are phenomenal books if you’re interested in Hollywood and the music industry. Alice Feeney’s “Rock Paper Scissors” is great if you’re interested in getting into thrillers and mystery suspense kind of books. Julia May Jonas’ “Vladimir” was particularly interesting because its about a sex scandal in [an] English department. It was interesting in terms of thinking about university politics post-MeToo [movement]. That is a really great debut novel that just came out in February.
There’s a whole community on YouTube [for book recommendations]. Noelle Gallagher makes really great reviews and the channel “Jean Bookishthoughts” are both really wonderful in terms of getting recommendations for a variety of genres. That’s always where I start when I’m in a reading slump.”
Hunter Hulett, Athens-Clarke County Librarian
“The first book would be “Ishmael” by Daniel Quinn. You could sum it up as a big Socratic critique of the anthropocene and anthropocentrism. It’s grounded a lot in deep ecology philosophy, challenging the idea of human dominance of the planet. The second book I would recommend would be “2666” by Roberto Bolaño. It’s a very dark book and it’s dark in a way that it’s based on reality. It’s hard to summarize but the main center of the story is a fictional Mexican city. It’s a big criticism of Mexican politics and culture around the turn of the millennium. The book is probably one of the most shocking things I’ve ever read and one of the most engrossing things I’ve ever read because of how far it goes in describing the depths of human depravity and evil, and it’s based entirely on real events.”
Rachel Watkins, Avid Bookshop Events Director
“A good summer read is “Unlikely Animals” by Annie Harnett. In this novel, Emma Starling comes home to a small village in New Hampshire because her father, Clive, is dying and she really should check on her brother, Auggie, after his second stay in rehab. She’s been astray for a while and living back in Everton with her family seems wise. Once there she finds that her high school best friend is missing and the only person looking for her is her retired poetry professor father. Because of the opioid crisis, the two police officers don’t feel it’s worth their time. The book’s narrators in the Maple Street Cemetery are practically omniscient and their commentary lets you in on the village’s secrets while also witnessing the longings of the dead. In “Unlikely Animals,” Harnett has done what she does best: create a brilliant cast of messy human beings that you don’t want to leave. With a hand-drawn map, a menagerie of animals (a fox, a dog, a goat), and beautiful prose, this book is perfect.”
Lindsay Josey, Athens-Clarke County Librarian
“Stephen Graham Jones is my favorite newly discovered author. His follow up to “My Heart is a Chainsaw” (Thriller, Supernatural) is coming in early 2023. “Summer Sons” (Fantasy, Horror, LGBTQ+) is a sticky, Southern ghost story with some campus lit aspects, an overall atmospheric summer read. All Sally Rooney (Literary, Romance) novels belong in a beach tote; they’re character-driven guilty pleasures for the introspective. As for nonfiction, I loved John Green’s “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet.” There really is something for everyone in these essays to lift the human spirit, which we all need these days!”