Going green on Halloween: Celebrating spooky season (and Frat Beach) sustainably

There’s nothing spookier than unethical consumption and unsustainable shopping habits. Yet according to the charity and environmental organization Hubbub, two in five Halloween costumes are only worn once, and 90% of costumes are made out of plastic. A few simple changes can make Halloween less scary to the environment.
Sam D’Alba is a junior linguistics major and is the president of Fair Fashion UGA, a student organization at the University of Georgia that promotes sustainability and ethical business practices within the fashion industry.
“Halloween is not necessarily the most sustainable thing because you’re buying something and you’re more than likely only going to wear it once. But there are ways to do it sustainably,” D’Alba said.
D’Alba recommends buying secondhand, borrowing specific costume accessories from friends, purchasing items you can wear in your everyday life and even making components of your costume yourself. Last year, D’Alba crocheted hats for himself and his friends, who dressed as Strawberry Shortcake characters.
Thrifting a Halloween costume can seem like a challenge, but there are several secondhand and vintage shops in Athens and online. America’s Thrift Store, Dynamite Clothing, Cillies Clothing and Goodwill are stores in town, while Etsy, Poshmark and Depop have sustainable costume options online.
“Dynamite stocks much more inventory during the fall season and we focus on trying to find items that can be easily used for all kinds of Halloween ideas. Imagination goes a long way,” Loretta Paluck Beynart, owner of Dynamite Clothing on North Jackson Street, wrote in an email to The Red & Black.
D’Alba recommends going into the search for a costume with a simple, basic plan, and then seeing how the thrift store’s inventory inspires you.
“It allows you to work with your creativity and really test your fashion brain and see what you can come up with,” D’Alba said.
The earlier you start the search for a sustainable Halloween costume, the easier it will be to find.
“The whole last minute costume phenomenon … fast fashion brands 100% capitalize on that,” D’Alba said.
The process also stretches out the Halloween season and allows consumers to avoid the lure of speedy but environmentally hazardous shipping times.
“Vintage clothing tends to be made of better quality materials and lasts longer than fast fashion. Investing in good vintage pieces, personally or for a fun costume, not only makes you more uniquely fashionable but it also helps the environment by cutting down on “new clothing” waste,” Paluck Beynart wrote.
For those involved in Greek life, there are opportunities outside of Halloween to make sustainable clothing decisions.
Elizabeth Finley is a junior majoring in social entrepreneurship for consumer well-being. A member of the Alpha Phi sorority, Finley is also the Greek Life intern for the Office of Sustainability.
“I say every single Thursday night is Halloween for Greek life because everyone has, more or less, a social,” Finley said.
Socials, date nights, formals and other Greek life events all require certain clothing, often specific to that event’s theme. Finley recommends shopping at local businesses or secondhand stores to reduce overconsumption when shopping for clothes and costumes. This helps people reduce waste and avoid throwaway culture.
But around Halloween, Finley said, the main sustainability concern for Greek life is Frat Beach, when UGA students flock to St. Simons Island to party on the weekend of the Georgia-Florida game. The event coincides with Halloween weekend, and party goers often show up in costume.
“Because Frat Beach lands around that time, you’re not just throwing stuff away, you’re unintentionally also burying it in sand and in the ocean,” Finley said.
Feather boas, glitter, plastic beads, body paint and other costume accessories can pollute the beach and put wildlife at risk. Finley recommends avoiding these polluting accessories and cleaning up after the festivities on the island.
While small sustainable choices can add up to big environmental benefits, nobody’s perfect with every consumer decision.
“It’s unrealistic to suggest that every choice you make during the Halloween season is going to be sustainable,” D’Alba said.
But even small steps to reduce waste and limit consumption can make Halloween less frightening for the planet.