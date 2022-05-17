Going green

Many years ago, the idea of completely cutting meat out of one’s diet was often seen as a nonconformist notion, something only reserved for “hippie” subcultures or those outside of the mainstream. Today, vegan and vegetarian lifestyles are on the rise, especially for young people concerned with their health and the environment.
According to a study by BOL Foods, a natural food brand, 44% of young people from ages 18-24 believe that veganism is “cooler than smoking.” A poll conducted by The Grocer found that 38% of young adults say they have sustainability concerns about meat production.
Following the recent trend of plant-based eating and the urgency of the international environmental crisis as highlighted by a 2022 UN Climate report, young people are limiting their meat consumption now more than ever.
Why eat green?
Although most students begin their lives eating meat and dairy, several may grow up to find that a life free of meat consumption is a more ethical option.
Abby Winograd, a 2021 University of Georgia graduate who majored in international affairs, is a vegan who leans towards plant-based eating. She first became a vegetarian at 8 years old due to her older brother’s influence.
“You’re making food kind of in the most, in my belief, nutritious way possible,” Winograd said. “But also, you’re really connected to the process of the food from beginning to end, like from its whole form, until it’s a meal form that you’re eating.”
Although students recognize the environmental impacts of meat production, many also consider the factors of animal cruelty that goes into the production process.
Kaitlyn Rutledge, a senior fashion merchandising major, is a vegetarian who tends to eat a vegan diet due to her lactose intolerance. Rutledge became vegetarian about six-and-a- half years ago after working with animals in high school.
“Honestly, I just really love animals and I always have,” Rutledge said. “I guess around the end of my freshman year of high school we had to do a lot of dissections and biology and it just completely, honestly grossed me out and made me kind of sick.”
Although these individuals have differing reasons for starting their plant-based lifestyles, there is one thing that unites them in maintaining it: their concern for their health and the world around them.
Eating green as a college student
Reducing meat-consumption is often prominent in college-aged people, but this is also a group of people who often rely on food plans and campus eateries. In addition to finding meat-free options, most students must navigate feeding themselves for the first time away from home.
Vegetarian students from smaller towns might appreciate the food scene in Athens because of the increased diversity that comes with a college town. Athens offers vegetarian-friendly eateries, such as The Grit, and each UGA dining hall provides meat-free options.
Even with these selections, eating out can still be a hassle within America’s general meat-eating culture.
Many students, including Winograd and Rutledge, eat a good portion of their green diet from the cooking they do themselves — often making meatless replicas of meals that typically contain meat.
Although “eating green” can have benefits for the environment and physical health, the transition to a different diet can be a difficult change to navigate. For those considering limiting their meat consumption, Rutledge recommends starting slow.
“If you love eating meat, like, two or three days a week, just [try going] vegetarian, you know?” Rutledge said. “I think not depriving yourself of things that you really love is really important to living in general.”