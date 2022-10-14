Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings

A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears.
The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias surround the stately historic buildings and beloved landmarks. However, as the nights grow longer and the weather cools, the shadows on campus deepen and lead many to wonder what lurks within them.
It is unsurprising that a university with a past as long and storied as UGA has its fair share of ghost stories. Centuries of students have caught glimpses of apparitions, felt the still air of the library raise the hairs on their neck, or felt something peer at them from dim hallways.
Whether strange phenomena on campus can be attributed to ghosts and ghouls is a matter of complete opinion, but the unsettling history of heartbreaking events, unexplainable sights and frightening alleged encounters is quite real.
There are rumors of strange happenings in many buildings on campus, but three halls have been home to notable spooky stories and, in some cases, some of the darkest events in UGA history.
All located on North Campus, Joseph E. Brown Hall, Waddel Hall and Demosthenian Hall are not only among the oldest buildings on campus — they are also said to be the most haunted.
Waddel Hall
The history of Waddel Hall is nearly as long as the history of UGA itself. Built in 1821, it is the second oldest surviving building on campus today, predated only by the Old College. Previously known as Philosophical Hall, the building and its rooms have housed classrooms, a gymnasium, student and faculty housing, the agricultural college and the Center for International and Comparative Law, it is now is home to the Office of Special Events.
The walls of Waddel Hall have seen centuries of university history. Laughter, knowledge and memories have saturated the plain white two-story building, but so has its dark past. Waddel Hall was the scene of the first murder on UGA’s campus.
Cold rain pounded the brick exterior of Waddel Hall in the early morning of Jan. 30, 1918. At the time, Waddel Hall was a dormitory. One of the rooms on the second floor was home to UGA students Alva Pendergrass, Howard Dadisman and Tom Holliday.
While the three roommates slept, their friends from their hometown of Jefferson, Georgia, Jamie Johnson and Belle Hill were dining at a cafe on College Avenue until shortly after midnight. Upon leaving, Hill and Johnson ran through the freezing rain to their friends’ room in Waddel Hall, where they begged for shelter from the weather and a place to stay for the night.
The five friends talked for some time before turning in for the night. A few minutes after the lights had been turned out, Johnson asked for a piece of paper to write a letter. His friend had no idea when giving him this stationery that it would be used to write an eight-paragraph murder-suicide note to Johnson’s mother.
The note detailed the unbearable mental duress that Johnson was under at the time of writing. After he finished writing, Johnson shot Hill and himself in the heart. There was no indication as to why he murdered Hill.
Pendergrass, Dadisman and Holliday were formally exonerated from any wrongdoing in the crime itself, but all three were ultimately expelled from UGA for “knowingly permitting an unmarried couple to enter their room and disrobe for the night,” according to a 2010 blog post from the Athens-Clarke County Library Heritage Room.
Today, Pendergrass, Dadisman, Holliday and Johnson all lie in the same cemetery in Jefferson. Three miles away, under a headstone marked with a dove, Hill lies with her family.
The heartbreaking history of Waddel Hall left the building with a lingering uncanniness. Over 100 years after the murder-suicide, reports of strange lights, footsteps and other noises coming from the second story of the building are still reported, according to a 2018 story from The Red & Black.
Some report that the noises coming from the upstairs room of Waddel Hall sound eerily like two lovers quarreling — a fight that will never get the chance to be resolved.
Demosthenian Hall
Members of the Demosthenian Literary Society take great pride in being involved in the oldest student organization at UGA, which was founded in 1803. Demosthenian Hall was built on North Campus in 1824 to house the group’s meetings and debates.
The two-story tan stucco building served as headquarters for occupying Union troops during the Civil War, according to the DLS website.
Demosthenian Hall didn’t experience tragedy like that of Waddel Hall, but it is nonetheless renowned as being one of the most haunted buildings on campus.
DLS at UGA has many notable alumni, but one in particular is said to hang around the building to this day in a supernatural way — Robert Toombs.
Toombs attended UGA in the 1820s and was an active member of DLS. He went on to pursue a political career that led to him serving as a Georgia representative and senator, Secretary of State of the Confederacy and as a Confederate general during the Civil War.
Toombs never graduated from UGA, as he was involved in a card-playing incident that led to him being dismissed, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia. Toombs was said to have later returned to UGA to give a speech under an oak tree on North Campus that was so eloquent it brought people out of the Chapel to listen to him.
It is said that the oak tree, later dubbed the Robert Toombs Oak, was struck by lightning at the exact moment of Toombs’ death in 1885 and never recovered. The tree finally collapsed
in 1908, but a Georgia Historical Marker still stands on North Campus where the tree once stood on the southern side of Demosthenian Hall.
According to members of DLS, Toombs’ spirit has stuck around the hall. Mostly on the second floor, students have reported seeing full apparitions of Toombs and hearing his voice and footsteps for decades. However, they don’t seem to see his presence as something to be afraid of.
“I would say that a little ghostly mascot is the right description for [Toombs]. Most people see it as kind of a joke,” said Aynslee Conner, the treasurer of DLS.
While most students see the haunting as no more than something to laugh about, Conner, a senior applied biotechnology and entomology double major, has seen Toombs for themselves.
One night, Conner was walking on the second floor of Demosthenian Hall with some friends. According to Conner, the doors of the hall closed “really slow and then all at once.” As they followed their friends into the upstairs room, they saw Toombs walk past the door as it swung closed.
“It was crazy, I was like ‘I just saw Robert Toombs!’” Conner said. “Being at UGA has strengthened [my belief in ghosts]. There’s freaky shit that happens all over campus — ghosts are the only explanation.”
Joseph E. Brown Hall
Of all buildings on UGA’s campus, Joe Brown Hall is quite possibly the most notorious for its disturbing history and paranormal happenings.
Situated on the corner of Lumpkin Street and Baldwin Street, Joe Brown Hall was built in 1932 as a dormitory. Today, the building is home to the comparative literature and German and Slavic studies programs.
Joe Brown’s ghost story is relatively well-known among students. This has led to exaggeration and misinformation about the facts of the case, with compassion and empathy often lost somewhere along the way.
On March 1, 1972, UGA student Stanley Park Haddock was found hanging deceased and badly decomposed in room 112 in the southern wing of Joe Brown Hall.
According to a March 2, 1972 article from the Athens Banner-Herald, Haddock’s body was found after a janitor went to investigate a foul odor on the first floor of the building. Cleaning of Haddock’s dormitory proved to be impossible, and the entire wing where the body was discovered was sealed off.
The circumstances surrounding Haddock’s death were never fully clear. It is still unknown whether his death was suicide or an accident. Regardless of the specifics, Haddock’s death has left Joe Brown Hall home to a lot of heartache and unanswered questions.
The “stairs to nowhere” are a most unusual byproduct of the hall’s devastating history. In the southern wing of the building, there is a stairwell that leads to a bricked-up doorway with a photo of a hallway hung in front of it.
It is said that this doorway was sealed due to university officials being unable to completely clean Haddock’s room after his death, leaving it unusable. However, this has never been confirmed or documented.
“Every time I go past the staircase I get the worst sensation,” said Margaret Lonsway, a junior environmental health science major. “It’s awful … It just feels like the place would be haunted.”
Lonsway had multiple classes in Joe Brown Hall for their minor in German. In 2021, they had a hybrid class that offered the option to go to class in person or on Zoom. After attending class in person one time, Lonsway opted to attend online for the rest of the semester.
“After one visit I stopped going because I hated the building so much,” Lonsway said.
Students and faculty have reported hearing knocking and footsteps coming from the sealed wing of the hall, as well as a foul smell, according to the Southern Spirit Guide.
Even beyond these three halls, reports of ghostly activity and otherworldly interactions have popped up all over UGA’s campus.
“There’s no way campus is not haunted,” Lonsway said. “It’s so old — there’s just no way.”