Home away from home

At the end of each day after 5 p.m., owner of Achachi International Market Mathew Mathew drives a group of students who cannot access other forms of transportation home from his store.
With a casual, “OK, hop into the truck,” Mathew drives a few miles to drop off college students to their Athens homes. He takes them “home” in another way, too — through food and familiarity, providing authentic tastes of international cuisine that can be difficult to find elsewhere in Athens.
Doubted beginnings
Achachi International Market opened only ten months ago on Milledge Avenue, but its recent presence in the community has made a big impact on students craving their culture’s traditional food items.
According to the Achachi website, the market’s selection includes cuisine from Indonesian, Pakistani, Arab, West African and various Asian cultures. It also offers spices, produce, fish and halal meat.
Mehran Ahmadipour, a University of Georgia alum, has worked at the market since its opening in July. Ahmadipour’s parents were born in Iran, and he recognizes that many students may have trouble accessing the things — such as food — that remind them of home.
“UGA students all over the world are coming here, and graduate students,” Ahmadipour said. “Anything they need, we try to bring here to suit their needs.”
Owner Mathew was born in South Africa and grew up in Kerala, India, before permanently moving to the United States in adulthood. After various jobs working for the post office, Amazon and retail, Mathew decided to “sit back and relax” and pursue a career as a store owner.
When he initially shared his idea of opening Achachi in Athens, Mathew was confronted with discouragement from many, he said. He was told that those before him had “tried the Indian business around here” and failed, closing only after a couple of months. In the end, Mathew took these criticisms as a challenge.
“Everybody said ‘Do not open’ and discouraged me because of the community,” Mathew said. “I think everybody goes down in three months because nobody wants to waste the money for this, but I’m not going to close it down.”
Serving customers
Despite prior criticism, Mathew said he found success in his business due to his loyal customer base. The majority of buyers are students and Athens locals with roots in the Middle East and Asia, specifically Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.
Because regular customers are so important to the business, Mathew makes sure to keep an ongoing list of customer requests and goes on shopping trips four to five times a week. He regularly takes public input and sees which recommended items sell well in an effort to expand the available products. The diversity of cuisine allows people of various backgrounds to shop there.
“Taste is attached to memory in a way,” Ahmadipour said. Achachi aims to incite these memories using authentic flavors directly from their nations of origin.
The majority of the store’s items come from markets in Atlanta that import products straight from India and other countries. Achachi carries items specific to the customers’ cultures and what they would want to eat— items they couldn’t get from places like Walmart or Kroger, Ahmadipour said.
One of Achachi’s most popular products is masala, a spice blend popular in South Asian cuisine that is often used in dishes such as curry and soup.
Along with food and spices, Acachi offers a selection of international beverages and drinks. Ahmadipour’s favorite drink from the store is Limca, a lemon-lime soft drink made primarily in India.
Despite doubts prior to its opening, Achachi International Market has served the Athens community for almost a year and is not looking to back down anytime soon.
Mathew hopes to expand his store in a larger location as soon as possible to continue giving the community the comfort of home through food.