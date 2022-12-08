Jewish students at UGA find strength and community through Hanukkah celebrations

When Kyra Solovei thinks of her childhood Hanukkah celebrations, magic comes to mind. She has fond memories of her mother cooking and her family coming together. As a child, she attended a Jewish school and recalls a season surrounded by celebration.
“It’s just a really exciting time of year,” said Solovei, a sophomore studying genetics. “To have an opportunity for all my family to get together — we do get together pretty often, we do Shabbat dinners every Friday — so it wasn’t that different, but it was just a new, exciting way to get together.”
While her love for her faith hasn’t dimmed, she said as she got older and began attending secular schools with many non-Jewish people, there were fewer accommodations for Jewish students observing holidays like Hanukkah. Additionally, she began to encounter antisemitism from her peers and online.
Solovei isn’t alone. According to a report from the Anti Defamation League — an international organization that seeks to combat antisemitism — antisemitism in the U.S. reached an all-time high in 2021. The University of Georgia isn’t isolated from the issue, either, with outrage sparking across campus and beyond after antisemitic messages were posted outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game on Oct. 29.
However, Jewish students at UGA continue to build community in spite of opposition, with celebrations like Hanukkah representing a cornerstone for unity and support.
A time for family and friends
The story of Hanukkah stretches back to 200 B.C. At that time, Judea came under the control of Antiochus III, the Seleuclid king of Syria, who continued to allow the Jews living in his territory to practice their religion. However, when his son — Antiochus IV Epiphanes — came to power, he outlawed Judaism and made Jews worship Greek gods. He led a siege of Jerusalem, where he killed thousands and desecrated the city’s temple.
A Jewish priest and his five sons lead a rebellion against the Syrians. They were eventually able to retake Jerusalem, and the sons set out to cleanse the temple and light its menorah — a candelabra with seven branches that must be kept burning night after night. But, there was a problem: the Jews only had enough oil to keep the candles burning for one night. In what the world now knows as the Hanukkah miracle, however, the oil lasted eight nights. To commemorate the event, Jewish sages proclaimed an annual, eight-night long festival.
Today, Hanukkah is celebrated by Jewish communities across the globe. Many American celebrations of Hanukkah often include making latkes — cakes made of fried potatoes — and lighting a Hanukkiah — a candelabra similar to a menorah that has nine candles to represent the eight nights of Hanukkah plus an additional one to light the others. This year, the festival takes place between Dec. 18-26.
Chase Flagel, a sophomore studying economics, said for his family the story of Hanukkah is important, but the opportunity for people to come together is what matters most. He said family time during Hanukkah has become especially important since starting college.
“It wasn’t as much of a celebration of the Jewish story of it, but it was kind of like the pinnacle of my family time,” Flagel said.
Gabriela Lefkovits, a sophomore studying journalism and social entrepreneurship, said for her family the hope the story of Hanukkah represents resonates deeply with her family and the time they spend together.
“All the miracles that we celebrate when we celebrate Hanukkah really resonate with my family because my grandmother was a Holocaust survivor, and she was the only person in her entire extended family that was able to survive the camps,” Lefkovits said. “I think that’s part of the hope that we celebrate and the miracle we celebrate on Hanukkah, just that our family’s still here.”
Even away from home, Jewish students at UGA find ways to celebrate. Lefkovits is a member of UGA’s chapter of Sigma Delta Tau, a historically Jew- ish sorority, and said it’s reaffirming to be around other Jewish women honoring the same beliefs and traditions.
Solovei said she looks forward to the glow of the menorahs at the Hillel center and Rohr Chabad House, and their Ha- nukkah dinners and celebrations.
“It’s just a safe space for people to go to regardless of religion, but, also, especially if you’re Jewish, where you can feel comfort- able and open and have people who are similar to you in that regard,” Solovei said.
Overcoming through community
Nevertheless, celebrating Hanukkah — and being Jewish in general — can be challenging in an environment where being Jewish is seen as “other.”
Flagel said even though he grew up in a community that included other Jewish families, he often had to miss school to observe religious holidays, causing him to fall behind. Solovei said she still runs into that as a college student with professors who aren’t always accommodating.
Flagel also said that being on a campus where Jewish students are a minority means for some people he is the first Jewish person they’ve ever met. He said that he doesn’t consider a lack of knowledge to be antisemitic in itself, but people some- times make insensitive comments due to not knowing much about Jewish people and their traditions.
Other times, anti-Jewish sentiment is more overt. Following the Georgia-Florida game on Oct. 29 in Jacksonville, Florida, antisemitic messages were found outside the stadium and around town. One message projected on the outside of the stadium read, “Kanye is right about the Jews!!!” in reference to antisemitic tweets posted by rapper Kanye West earlier that month.
Both UGA and the University of Florida released statements on social media afterward, but Solovei said the incident was still upsetting to watch as a Jewish student.
“The comments under [the statements] were pretty disgust- ing,” Solovei said. “It was a lot more comments than I ever expected, a majority of them were negative. I was shocked by the amount there really was and I feel like it’s popping up more and more.”
Lefkovits said every Jewish person she knows has experienced some form of antisemitism during their life. She also recalled the messages at the Florida-Georgia game, and when swastikas were graffitied on doors in Russell Hall in December 2019.
“Security has been more of an issue, it’s something on our minds in the Jewish community,” Lefkovits said.
In spite of the challenges, Lefkovits, Flagel and Solovei all agree on the importance of celebrating Hanukkah and being proudly Jewish even in the face of hate and negativity.
Flagel emphasized the importance of celebrating Hanukkah publicly with loved ones.
“To me it’s just meaningful to light the candles and remember the holiday,” Flagel said. “I’ve never lit the candles alone, and I think that’s indicative of what the holiday means to me.”
Lefkovits agreed and said for her a major part of Hanukkah is the Jewish community’s ability to unite and persevere through difficult times.
“I think a really important aspect of the Jewish identity is the idea of hope and that we will never lose hope that things will get better despite everything bad that’s happened to us over time,” Lefkovits said. “I think ... we give one another hope that things will get better and things will change.”
This article appeared in the winter 2022 issue of Ampersand magazine.