Local musician finds his tune

Around 2015, John Watkins began looking for ways to spend more time at home and have more career stability. In the early 2000s, Watkins played piano across the U.S. and in Europe as part of the band Dead Confederate and in other bands from Georgia.
After playing in bands, Watkins worked at a local catering warehouse loading trucks. Then, a bass player friend who tuned pianos recommended Watkins attend piano technician school.
“I think I had been talking about trying to tune my piano, probably asking him about it and whatnot,” Watkins said. “And he had gone to the school 10 years prior, and he was probably a nice, seasoned vet. He told me how lucrative it was and that it is a dying art.”
After that conversation and speaking with his wife, Watkins enrolled in piano technician school in Tucker, Georgia, in 2017. He learned some before the school closed, then taught himself through videos and books.
Today, Watkins owns his own business, Watkins Piano Services, which provides tuning, repairs and restoration for pianos in the Athens area.
When he started, Watkins’ first tuning for a client took four or five hours.
“Bless this lady’s heart, she knew that I was just starting out,” Watkins said. “She stuck with me, though. I wanted to put my stuff down and jump out the window and never come back. I wanted to leave all my stuff there and go back to the warehouse and load trucks.”
Now, a typical tuning takes about two hours.
Rachel Watkins, Watkins’ wife, said he has built his business through his connections in the music industry and through the relationships he has built with other technicians, including Carol Horne, who has been a technician for 45 years.
Watkins met Horne, who lives in Walton County, when she was tuning a piano at Chick Music store in downtown Athens. He asked her if he should go into the business, and she said yes.
Before the coronavirus pandemic started, Horne worked six or seven days per week. She has been a technician since 1977, when she lived in Atlanta.
“There needs to be more young people interested in the trades, and specifically for piano tuning, people tell me that it’s a dying profession, and I tease them a little and say, ‘Yeah, it’s about to kill me,’” Horne said.
Watkins asks Horne for advice in his work, and sometimes he helps out in her piano repair shop. Horne said they’re “good piano tuner buddies” and that Watkins is interested in his job, good with customers and always wants to do the right thing for people.
“He’s going to be a good businessman, and he’s got a good mechanical sense, and if … you want to go do a good job for people, and you have a knack for — you like physical work, it’s just a great combination. He’s going to do very well,” Horne said.
Like Horne, Watkins sometimes has full work weeks, while other weeks he may only have three clients. Sometimes he has time to get stuff done around the house, while other times he has plenty of jobs and little free time. He said although it’s a job that pays the bills, it’s fun.
Watkins has played piano since he was a teenager, and he took private lessons but relied on his ear “a little too much.”
He went to college but left after two years to play in various bands. He and his wife brainstormed stable career ideas, and the couple’s decision to have a child pushed Watkins to enroll at the piano technician school.
“I think it was probably just a combination of things, like he wasn’t happy working at the catering company … it wasn’t really doing it for us,” Rachel Watkins said. “And that was just kind of the icing on the cake, was having, deciding we were going to have a child and go that route.”
Although he has been told piano care is a “dying art,” Watkins said a lot of people still love to have pianos, even with the advent of electronic keyboards.
“Which is good because I think everybody should have a piano or at least a keyboard. But yeah, the pianos keep on coming, but the technicians, they’re still few and far between,” Watkins said.
Watkins said he will sometimes come across a piano that hasn’t been tuned in a long time, and the client knows it sounds horrible. He may tune it or fix four keys that don’t play or repair another part.
“You go and you tune it, or you make four of the keys that didn’t even play work, and then tune it, and [the client is] just so happy that they are able to play it again, and when you’re at the door, leaving, they’re just banging on it and playing, and they’ve got a smile on their face. That’s the best part about it,” Watkins said.