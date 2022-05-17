Moving forward and looking back

After two years of dormancy due to restrictions of the pandemic, the AthFest Music and Arts Festival is returning to downtown Athens on June 24-26. The annual three day music festival will feature three free outdoor stages, two ticketed indoor venues, a market for artists and vendors and a KidsFest area featuring young musicians and activities.
The festival is produced by AthFest Educates, a nonprofit that seeks to support K-12 music and arts education in Athens-Clarke County. The AthFest Music and Arts Festival is one of the organization’s biggest fundraising events.
This year, AthFest will return as the biggest music event of the summer in Athens. For many, it will be the first time experiencing the festival, but for most, the event will be welcomed back as a familiar mainstay of the Athens music scene.
A brief history of AthFest
The music festival began in 1997 as a way to celebrate local music during Athens’ summer economic slump. It was founded by Jared Bailey, former commissioner, co-founder of Flagpole Magazine and co-owner of the 40 Watt Club.
“[AthFest] was originally started as a way to bring business to downtown Athens during the summer when students weren’t around,” Daniel Robertson Jr., event coordinator for the festival, said. “It was a great way to help the local economy and to boost local businesses.”
AthFest has grown from a small music event to a full-blown festival, spanning an entire weekend with multiple stages and dozens of performances.
Its philanthropic mission has also grown. While the festival costs much more money than it raises, AthFest Educates has increased its commitment to supporting local music and arts education since it started its donations in 2007.
Troy Aubrey stage managed the festival in 1998, then became the booking chair in 1999. Ever since, he has been responsible for booking musicians for the summer festival.
According to Aubrey, the event used to be held closer to The Classic Center, with the mainstage on the courthouse steps. Now, the festival takes place closer to the other side of downtown Athens, near the 40 Watt Club.
Over the years, AthFest has seen some historic acts, including a number of reunion shows. Members of R.E.M. have made appearances at AthFest. So has John Mayer, who played the acoustic stage at AthFest in 1999.
Groups like the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Arrested Development, Drive-By Truckers, Pylon and Dreams So Real make up just some of the iconic performances at AthFest throughout its history.
“The one thing that’s really remained consistent is we’ve been very focused on making sure we presented … what was going on in Athens at that particular time,” Aubrey said.
AthFest’s history paused for two years when the city did not grant the festival the necessary permits to hold the event due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.
“It [was] like somebody’s canceling Christmas or something,” Cortez Garza, who performs as hip-hop artist Niño Brown, said.
This year’s music snapshot
Aubrey describes this year’s lineup as “hyperlocal,” a “crash course into what’s popular in town.”
“Every year, AthFest is a snapshot of the heartbeat of the music scene. We try to just make sure we represent it well,” Aubrey said. “We try to make sure we … have something for everybody out there.”
Aubrey said response from local musicians was great, with around 400 acts applying to perform. While not everyone will get the chance to perform, the lineup aims to cover many genres.
The lineup is a mix of young and old, new and familiar. Their genres span from hip-hop to electronic pop. But all “have a deep connection to Athens music scene,” Aubrey said.
“I’m grateful and glad to see a local focus this year,” said Avery Leigh Draut of Night Palace, an indie pop group. “To kind of nourish the bands that have been struggling here through the pandemic.”
The three outdoor stages are the Hull Street Stage, the Wicked Weed Stage and the KidFest Stage. Each will feature different lineups throughout the weekend and dozens of local or locally connected bands. Groups such as Hotel Fiction, Convict Julie, Neighbor Lady, Vision Video and more will rock the outdoor stages.
The indoor concerts are ticketed and will take place at the Georgia Theatre and the 40 Watt Club on Friday and Saturday evening.
The Friday lineup at the Georgia Theatre is hip-hop heavy, a welcome change from years past.
Garza will perform on Friday night of the festival and first played AthFest in 2007. Garza won Flagpole Magazine’s 2022 Best Male Hip Hop Artist award.
“I feel like we’re really starting to embrace our hip-hop community like never before,” Garza said. “I think it’s just a sign of things that are kind of changing.”
Reggie Sykes, known as DJ Chief Rocka, has been DJing in Athens for 15 years and has performed at AthFest for nearly a decade, watching the music scene become more inclusive.
“It went from [a mainly] indie rock scene to more of an indie rock and hip-hop scene. So hip-hop has been included and I love that,” Sykes said.
Friday night at the 40 Watt Club will feature the reunification of Modern Skirts, a renowned rock band founded in Athens in 2004 that broke up in 2013. AthFest will be an opportunity for the band and their fans to come back together. Jay Gulley, vocalist and guitarist for the group, is most excited to see familiar faces and return to the 40 Watt, where he says Modern Skirts first gained traction in the 2000s. In their prime, the group headlined AthFest several times.
“I assume that through time we’ll probably start writing again and doing music together again as a unit,” Gulley said.
Preparations and excitement
Turnout for the event is expected to exceed attendance in year’s past.
“People are itching to get out and experience it again,” Robertson Jr. said.
Preparations for the festival begin in January. Despite two years of disruptions, Robertson Jr. described the organizing committee as “gung-ho [and] ready to make it happen.”
While it may seem like everything is back to normal, one aspect of the festival will not return in 2022 — the Club Crawl, in which attendees purchased wristbands to attend indoor shows with live music at downtown venues.
“[We] just kind of gotta be thankful for what we got,” Aubrey said.
As the festival approaches and groups start preparing, many musicians look forward to seeing familiar faces and returning to nostalgic venues. Attendees are likely to be a mix of veteran music fans who are excited about the return of the annual event and newcomers who have not yet gotten to experience it due to the years of cancellations. Either way, it seems this year’s AthFest will offer something for everyone.