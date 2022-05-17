Music & Arts: Finding happiness in six strings

Downtown Athens can sometimes feel like a sea of drinks, drugs and debauchery, but Brett Hoop has managed to find solace in his five fingers and six strings. Standing alone on a dimly lit corner off of Clayton Street, Hoop gently strums his acoustic guitar as he waits for the next unassuming pedestrian to cross his path to perform an improvisational ballad in their honor.
A true artist and renegade, Brett lives his life in the simple pursuit of bringing joy to those around him. The chaos and hedonism in today’s social fabric has created a world where almost nothing seems simple, yet Hoop seems to have ironed things out into a rather minimalist philosophy.
When asked which day was the best of his life, Hoop replied, “The one I’m breathing right now, I hope. It better be this one. Otherwise, the other ones wouldn’t matter as much.”
Hoop is an established figure in downtown Athens, writing songs for anybody who passes him on the street. While his face and his music are easily recognizable, his backstory remains a mystery to most.
“I always see this man with long blonde hair and a guitar when I’m downtown. He’s always smiling, always singing. It’s people like him and those little experiences you have throughout your night that make Athens what it is,” said Athens resident and Wonderbar employee Thomas Brock.
Before Hoop began playing music as a street musician, there was a point in his life when he was an average working man, getting through his daily 9-to-5 grind. He was surrounded by material possessions and had a consistent landing place to return to every night. His relationships were becoming more serious, and as he gained more stability, he felt like he began to lose his freedom, he said.
“One night, I was lying in my bed with $12,000 cash saved up in my closet and I heard the voice of God. He questioned my happiness and I realized that I was a happier person when I was sleeping in cars, waiting around for the next meal and playing music. I wasn’t on anyone else’s schedule and I was only living for myself. I had to test out that lifestyle of having things and living for others to see that it wasn’t for me,” Hoop said.
Today, Hoop lives as he pleases. He found a sense of love and community in Athens that gives him the feeling of home without any restriction on his personal freedom, he said. He plays guitar when it feels right, unbothered as to whether or not it is embraced by the world.
“I think what makes him intriguing is the fact that he’s doing something so joyful without any motive behind it. It’s kind of rare to see people like that these days. People who aren’t after fame or money; he’s just doing what he does,” said Athens resident Anna Ferencie.
Hoop’s ability to bring a sense of sincerity with him everywhere he goes has made a true impact in Athens. Although he doesn’t have an official title or list of awards to his name, his individual interactions have aided in making Athens a more loving and open place.
“You know, most people want something. A lot of people care about survival, but beyond that, human emotions flux
so much throughout the day that no matter how steady or stable someone may seem, they’re not. It’s all an act to some degree … that’s why I don’t care if people love it or hate it when I play my music. I do it to be happy.”