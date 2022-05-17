Out of time in Athens

As University of Georgia student Sarah Moon prepared for her graduation from the drawing and painting program, she wanted to do something to remember her four years in Athens. A mixed media artist, Moon decided to try to capture her Athens experience in paintings.
“Out of Time: Athens” is Moon’s first solo exhibition. The collection debuted in April at the Tiny ATH Gallery. The pieces pay homage to the town she’s spent the last few years calling home.
“Out of Time: Athens came from a place of nostalgia,” said Moon. “I just kind of walked around Athens and wanted to capture some places that really had meant a lot to me throughout this experience.”
Athens businesses such as Little Italy, The Grill and Wuxtry Records can be seen featured in the exhibit.
“I just wanted to kind of capture the four years that I’ve had here,” said Moon. “The title “Out of Time” is like ‘I’m out of time, I’m leaving.’ But it’s also a snapshot memory — Out of Time: Athens, Georgia 2018-2022.”
Moon will be moving to St. Louis to continue her education at Washington University, but as she runs out of time in the Classic City, the paintings she created to remember Athens will help Athens remember her just the same.