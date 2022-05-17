Porch-o-rama: How Athenians transformed their porches into outdoor sanctuaries

A house is a face, simply put. It matures, can change drastically and, depending on the weather, emote.
Facial structure is easy to pick out. Windows are, of course, eyes, while a door is a mouth and a peak of a house — or a strategically placed pipe — makes the nose. Houses with porches, though, are harder to discern. The steps might spill out like a tongue and railing can act as teeth (bonus points if lights are draped on it like braces). Many porches are brash, and if we’re honest, just a bit dramatic. They want to seen and beg to be decorated. Who are we not to oblige them?
There are certain streets in Athens where nearly every house has a porch. Some sit unperturbed with nobody on it, but others are flashy, loud and invite conversation. The Red & Black explored the latter to see what makes them special and to chat with their curators about what a front porch should be.
Jim Taflinger and Durwood Pepper’s Statement piece
On Lyndon Avenue, Jim Taflinger and Durwood Pepper’s house is a stand out. Deep blue with bright red and yellow accents and a skeleton waving at passersby from the porch, it’s not afraid of some attention.
Taflinger and Pepper said they waited almost a year for a house in the neighborhood to get onto the market. There was something special about it and Athens, in general. Coming from Gainesville, Georgia, they were drawn to the progressivism and diversity of the city, and the neighborhood’s artsy atmosphere.
Since moving to their house in 2017, they’ve adapted nicely — they have two dachshunds, various plants and figurines in the front yard and a quirky yet comfortable porch where they watch the world go by.
Pepper has taken the reigns on decorating it, often trekking through thrift and antique stores with Taflinger in tow. Nothing on the porch is new, everything is found treasure. One example is the large black bull sitting on a wall behind a rocking chair. Pepper believes the bull could be an angus cow and formerly used to advertise a cow farm. He’s a butcher, among a curator of front lawns, porches and the like. Pepper’s fondness for folk art also shows on the porch, with works from his friend R.A. Miller finding space on it.
In Gainesville, many neighbors don’t know each other, but Athens is different. Here, they said people will stop and talk to them, even if they aren’t on a first name basis. They often come by their house just to see what’s new. The porch is an extension of the house for Pepper, but Taflinger feels differently.
“I see front porch as kind of an extension of community,” Taflinger said.
Kevin and Mary Frances O’Neil’s social room
Houses in the Woodlawn Historic District date back to the early 20th century, which might be why Kevin and Mary Frances O’Neil’s house has several hidden spaces throughout it, but the couple is certain this is probably because whoever formerly occupied it was a spy.
Their white house with neat, trimmed bushes in the front and sprawling vines along the base is picturesque — down to the perfectly placed motorcycle in the walkway. The same goes for the porch, which is expansive and open. Seating isn’t hard to come by and ice cold drinks are offered to guests from a cooler by the couch — you can just tell it was made for socializing and the O’Neils honor this.
Kevin O’Neil said every room has a purpose. A kitchen is for cooking and a porch is for hanging out. Porches for them have become places to visit and convene, especially during a pandemic.
“There’s no barrier here,” Mary Frances o’Neil said.
Interacting with people both living in and passing through their neighborhood takes no effort. It’s been through interactions on their front porch that they’ve learned of the mistletoe directly above their porch steps and a special type of fern that grows on one of their trees.
With three sons, two who are in college and one in middle school, the porch has also served to document their growth.
Rifling through his phone for pictures of the porch, Kevin O’Neil said he found hundreds of photos of their sons on the steps from first days of school to proms, the porch has been there to witness it all.
Another thing the steps have been privy to is Mary Frances’ whimsy. On the porch, she’ll write song lyrics, inspirational quotes, birthday messages, poetry and sometimes, politically charged statements.
The porch is for everyone, but they joke that the steps belong to one person only.
“Front porch steps are better than a Facebook wall,” Kevin said.
Adam’s Kurtz’s time capsule
A few things upfront about Adam Kurtz’s home: It’s on Hill Street, there is a metal dog named Marshmallow with springs for legs in the yard and a large globe that spins — he made both of these sculptures himself. When he and his brother bought the house, it had six separate apartments inside. He also proposed to his wife on the roof.
If there was a prize for an all-around interesting home, Kurtz’s might be a shoe-in. The exact history of the house has been hard to pinpoint exactly, he’s been told at one point it was an African American hospital, and he saw in a newspaper it was a television repair shop at another time. Since the early ‘90s, it’s been where he’s lived.
Decorating the house’s wraparound porch wasn’t a priority when he got there, but over time, he’s added to it. There are a lot of plants on it, and tinkering with them is a hobby of his, like welding. Really, he thinks the beauty of his porch is the memories associated with it.
Peanut shells in the garden beds by the steps are the markings of time spent with his children eating them and watching his dogs lick the salt off. Right above the porch, he used to sit with his brother on the roof in the early morning and throw ice cubes at street signs. Just under the porch is a bricked-in room that people started calling his “COVID bunker” when his front yard had to be dug up because of a collapsing retaining wall.
“We have a pretty good time here,” Kurtz said.
At the homes Kurtz grew up in, porches were somewhere people stood while waiting for someone to open the door. They were landing places, not gathering. Today, it seems porches of the past are being phased out. A quick search on Zillow shows the spaces on newer-built homes get smaller or forgoed entirely.
Kurtz said one significant night every week is spent on the porch for him and his family. There, they soak up the scenery and sounds around them, and connect with each other. “It’s just a happier version of inside,” he said.