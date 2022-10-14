Pumpkin spice fever: Testing 4 pumpkin drinks in Athens

While fall brings changing leaves and weather, it also brings change to many menus and my own taste palate. Pumpkin spice lattes are a staple in most coffee shops, and I patiently wait the entire year for the restock. The perfect blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and allspice melts on my tongue brings me straight into the fall season.
In Athens, chilly fall days may be rare, making it perfect to enjoy an iced drink while sweating in between classes. As cool weather approaches, hot drinks will help you warm up while snuggling next to a fireplace under a toasty blanket — or in the frigid libraries and classrooms on campus. And for the pumpkin spice haters, no worries — there are still many other drinks to enjoy!
As a former barista, I put my coffee tasting knowledge to the test by trying several drinks from local and nationwide cafes around Athens.
For the pumpkin haters
Editor’s note: As we were producing the fall issue of Ampersand, several local coffee shops weren’t offering pumpkin spice lattes yet. We tried out these lavender options instead for any pumpkin spice-averse readers.
