Q&A: Historic Athens' Tommy Valentine talks Porchfest, music and history

Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz (right) welcomes executive director of Historic Athens, Tommy Valentine (left), and Winterville Mayor Dodd Ferrelle (middle) to the stage during “The Mayor’s Show” at Historic Athens Porchfest at 650 Pulaski St. in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Editor's note: This Q&A appeared in the Sept. 29 issue of Ampersand.
Athens has some iconic music venues, like the 40 Watt Club and the Georgia Theatre. But on Oct. 2, the city will gain 150 more venues for the day as part of Historic Athens Porchfest.
Historic Athens, a 55-year-old nonprofit, works to celebrate and conserve community heritage in the area. In addition to educational work and preservation advocacy, the nonprofit has a few annual cornerstone events. The Red & Black caught up with the executive director of Historic Athens Tommy Valentine to discuss Porchfest and the relationship between Athens’ history and music.
The Nirvana tribute band, Molly’s Lips, performs at Flat File Print Shop on North Chase Street in Athens, Georgia. On Oct. 2, 2022, Athens' annual Porchfest returned with over 150 performances. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
The Young Frankensteins, a garage rock group, performs on Satula Avenue in Athens, Georgia. On Oct. 2, 2022, Athens' annual Porchfest returned with over 150 performances. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Heidi Hensley and Laura Valentine, a singer-songwriter folk duo, perform on Buena Vista Avenue in Athens, Georgia. On Oct. 2, 2022, Athens' annual Porchfest returned with over 150 performances. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
A dog pants while Dwayne Wimpy Bowden, a southern rock artist, performs on Yonah Avenue, in Athens, Georgia. On Oct. 2, 2022, Athens' annual Porchfest returned with over 150 performances. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Nicholas Mallis, an indie pop artist, performs on Nacoochee Avenue, in Athens, Georgia. On Oct. 2, 2022, Athens' annual Porchfest returned with over 150 performances. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
An audience member takes a photo of Trycoh’s performance on Cleveland Avenue in Athens, Georgia. On Oct. 2, 2022, Athens' annual Porchfest returned with over 150 performances. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
A child plays a tambourine while Wonderland Rangers, an indie group, performs on Pulaski Street in Athens, Georgia. On Oct. 2, 2022, Athens' annual Porchfest returned with over 150 performances. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Audience members dance while Wonderland Rangers, an indie group, performs on Pulaski Street in Athens, Georgia. On Oct. 2, 2022, Athens' annual Porchfest returned with over 150 performances. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Audience members listen to Wonderland Rangers, an indie group, perform on Pulaski Street in Athens, Georgia. On Oct. 2, 2022, Athens' annual Porchfest returned with over 150 performances. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz (center) and Winterville Mayor Dodd Ferrelle (right) share a laugh before the Mayors Show held at Stan Mullins Art Studio on Pulaski Street in Athens, Georgia. On Oct. 2, 2022, Athens' annual Porchfest returned with over 150 performances. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz introduces Winterville Mayor Dodd Ferrelle before the Mayors Show held at Stan Mullins Art Studio on Pulaski Street in Athens, Georgia. On Oct. 2, 2022, Athens' annual Porchfest returned with over 150 performances. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Winterville Mayor Dodd Ferrelle performs with his band at the Mayors Show held at Stan Mullins Art Studio on Pulaski Street in Athens, Georgia. On Oct. 2, 2022, Athens' annual Porchfest returned with over 150 performances. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Winterville Mayor Dodd Ferrelle's band performs at the Mayors Show held at Stan Mullins Art Studio on Pulaski Street in Athens, Georgia. On Oct. 2, 2022, Athens' annual Porchfest returned with over 150 performances. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
The audience claps for Winterville Mayor Dodd Ferrelle performance at the Mayors Show held at Stan Mullins Art Studio on Pulaski Street in Athens, Georgia. On Oct. 2, 2022, Athens' annual Porchfest returned with over 150 performances. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
The Red & Black:How would you describe Porchfest to someone who is new to Athens?
Tommy Valentine: Historic Athens Porchfest was conceived as a way for [Historic Athens] to celebrate our historic neighborhoods here in Athens. On the day of Porchfest, audience members have the opportunity to experience their choice of 155 individual musical events, each of which is happening on a different porch. The way Porchfest works is starting at 1 p.m., throughout these six historic neighborhoods that are all within walkable distance of each other, every hour, about 30 different porches open up, each with a different musical performance in every possible genre. Then, the next hour, those porches close and about 30 other porches open. It’s a family-friendly event that features some of the best talent anywhere (including) musicians from Athens, Georgia. It’s all on the backdrop of our historic houses and neighborhoods.
What role would you say Porchfest plays in the Athens music scene?
I was in the music scene for years. It’s where I learned to do a lot of the things that I carry over into my job as executive director of Historic Athens. It’s a scene that has given so much to me and to our community. My hope is that this is an important and helpful way to highlight the talent that we have here, to connect people with their future fans, or to connect concert goers with their new favorite bands. We’re hoping that it stimulates, throughout the year, people discovering artists that they then can support for the rest of the year by going to their shows and supporting the production of their music. It’s possible as many as 15,000 people attended Porchfest last year. For those people walking around, it’s an opportunity to celebrate one of the most important parts of our community heritage which is our arts and music scene.
You said there would be local artists, are there any standout local artists you can say who are going to be there?
If we lived in a town with a smaller music scene, it would be easy to answer that question. One of the things that you can tell when you visit historicathensporchfest.com and you look at that map and you look at that lineup, you’ll see this year we’ve provided genre and links on each of these artists so people can find the genre that resonates the most with them. I came from the hip-hop scene in Athens, so I’m always very enthusiastic about how much hip-hop is playing out into this event. In fact, the Flagpole magazine headquarters this year is going to be a hip-hop showcase, so I’m very excited about that. We also have people from the bluegrass genre or almost every conceivable style of jazz is represented. We have a lot of rock in all of its various forms; too many genres to name. I think that my recommendation if you or anyone were to experience this event for the first time, it would be to go through that lineup, pick two or three performers that you feel are a must-see, to then follow your ear and your hunches to other bands and other performers and let them surprise you. At the seven o’clock hour, we go from 30 concerts an hour to a single concert. At seven o’clock we do this thing called the Mayors Show. That’s Mayors plural. That’s because Mayor Kelly Girtz, the mayor of Athens, hosts a show where the mayor of Winterville, Dodd Ferrelle, does the musical performance. It’s at the Stan Mullins Art Studio in Pulaski Heights. It usually attracts hundreds of people and it’s the show closer. I think that’s something that’s really special.
How would you say Porchfest differs from other music festivals in the area?
A lot of it has to do with the size, the magnitude, the number of performers, the context. Athens has some of the best music venues anywhere and we have some of the best downtown music festivals ever everywhere. This is such a unique experience because, again, this is an event that’s experienced by foot or by bike. This is an event where you are just walking around and, for those hours, getting to meet your neighbors, meet new friends, stop in at local restaurants. Most importantly, it’s an opportunity to just luxuriate in the diversity of talent that Athens has.
In your opinion, what’s the relationship between Athens’ history and its music scene?
There’s a longstanding link between our music scene and the historic community. For one, most musicians I know are, in their own way, historians. Most musicians I know can tell you all the founding people that influenced their genre. They can tell you which musicians in Athens history inspired them or continue to inspire them. Also, you can go a step further. Every music venue that I can name in Athens is in, what we call, a Historic Preservation and Adaptive Reuse Project. The Georgia Theater is a historic building that adapted the old YMCA building that was also an old movie theater. The 40 Watt is a historic building and it’s an adapted grocery store. The list goes on; the World Famous is an adapted use music venue. Musicians tend to be thrifty; we have to be thrifty. I think that there’s such a link between that thriftiness and musician’s tendency to love historic things. Also, I’ll say that when R.E.M. ultimately made the decision to live in Athens, they turned right around and they’ve been some of our biggest supporters in our organization’s history. Almost every member of R.E.M. that stayed in Athens chose to live in historic homes and invest in historic areas. For decades now, there’s been links between our incredible, cutting-edge music scene and our beautiful, historic areas.
What else does Historic Athens do in this similar realm of the music and history of Athens?
All year long, we’re concentrated on storytelling and on educational and public programming and advocacy that preserves our historic places, preserves our historic stories. Athens has 18 historic districts and we’ve worked to advocate for each of those. We’ve worked to protect our downtown. About three years ago after the first Porchfest, we were able to add a local designation for the west end of downtown; the Western Historic District. That’s the area that has the 40 Watt in it. That is the area that has a number of our music venues in it. We were really thrilled that a number of the musicians that had encountered us through Porchfest were at the podium that night asking the Mayor and Commission to vote for west downtown. We have four signature events throughout the year. We have Historic Athens Mardi Gras that we hold each year at Terrapin. Every summer, we do the Historic Athens Preservation Awards.This year will be our 55th year of doing that. Those are those large, white and blue banners you may have seen at Ciné or Creature Comforts or other historic adaptations and award-winning historic work. We do a whole week of programming that week. Every fall, we do Historic Athens Porchfest which, as I’ve said, celebrates our historic neighborhoods and the contributions of our music scene to our community heritage. Every December, we do the Historic Athens Holiday Gala. It gives us an opportunity to go into a different area of Athens each year and celebrate its beauty and history. We do those things in between advocating for new districts, better local legislation to improve our treatment of historic resources, and then along the way we offer public programming such as the new One Story Initiative that we’re going to be doing. We do a lot of our public programming out of the Lyndon House Arts Center. We do some out of our historic Firehall we operate out of on Prince Avenue. We also operate the Hands On Historic Athens, which is a program that provides home repairs for low-income individuals who live in historic homes. We also operate the Historic Athens Welcome Center which is the welcome center for Athens.