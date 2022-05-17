Sex & Dating: All flings considered

Summer offers college students what they so desperately crave throughout the school year: a brief respite from the day-to-day monotony of classes and weekly grocery shopping routines.
For a few short months of the year, students can act independently of their identities as students.
Some take this time to travel, others return home and catch up with old friends. Regardless of the chosen storyline, existing beyond the confines of a school schedule allows students the opportunity to pursue a summer fling.
A summer fling is best described as a short-lived relationship that occurs as a result of passion and ends as a result of practicality. While summer flings can be healthy short-term relationships, they can also be fraught with complications if not done properly. One of the core principles of any good relationship, regardless of the length of time, is communication.
For a summer fling, it is important to honestly communicate what you both want out of the relationship and agree on the terms. Relationships of all kinds are social contracts that require attention to the terms and conditions. If you intend for your summer fling to end when the season changes, you are obliged to tell the other person your plans.
While an agreed-upon end date may seem out of the ordinary, it can prevent confusion about the future of the relationship. To some, it may seem futile to pursue a relationship with someone with the awareness that the ending is definite. Yet, pursuing a relationship with an indefinite ending does not guard you against the heartbreak of the end.
If anything, writing a sunset clause to your relationship can help prepare you and your partner to transition back to being friends or acquaintances or nothing at all.
It is also important to communicate your level of investment in the relationship. A common issue that arises with summer flings is uncertainty about commitment and exclusivity. A handful of months is enough time to become emotionally attached to someone and even fall in love, so it is important to negotiate boundaries and regularly check in with the other person.
In a short-term relationship, it is easy to view vulnerability as a liability. Still, a summer fling is first and foremost an experience. You pursue a summer fling to enjoy the company of another person, not in spite of the time limits, but because of them. The brevity of a summer fling lends itself to a greater appreciation for each moment spent together.