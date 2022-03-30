Sex & Dating: Romance novels, the self-love you can read

A romance novel, above all, is a contract.
The plot will be realistic enough, just shy of reality. The characters will be hot, yet approachable. They will be endearingly relatable and emotionally complex. Both the protagonist and their lover will be imperfectly perfect. Attainable, but out of reach in real life.
The only tears you will shed will be happy ones. The first kiss will be long-awaited — but not too long — and there will be lovemaking, executed consensually and passionately. The novel will end when the couple is in their honeymoon phase, and there will be no uncertainty that they will live forever and in love into eternity. Then, you will mentally shelve this book and all the happy memories to revisit right before falling asleep to manifest these thoughts into dreams, and maybe someday, reality.
You will judge books by their covers because this contract is cemented by obnoxious pastel and color-blobbed book covers. From there, you can choose your own adventure. Friends-to-lovers, enemies-to-lovers, lovers-to-friends-to-haters-to-lovers — the only requirement is that the trope must end with lovers.
For less than $20, or free at the library, you too can experience love. This is all in the fine print of the contract.
A good romance novel fills a void that romantic comedy films can’t quite get to. The author leads a guided imagination, just enough to steer your attention, but also the autonomy to visually imagine your own characters and backstories.
Most romance novels aren’t sci-fi. These swoony acts of love aren’t supernatural. Part of the appeal is knowing there exists a sliver of a possibility that you, too, could be the main character. If your partner wanted to wax poetic about how your hair brushes your back the way an artist paints a canvas, they would. Know your worth! We should embrace and protect these expectations.
The contract of a romance novel doesn’t promise a revelatory reading experience, or that itch to read the last page first. You don’t need to read the last page because the book will end in love, or else it has breached the contract. “The Spanish Love Deception” won’t be revered by scholars like “Crime and Punishment.” “Seven Days in June” won’t be studied in literature classes like “Brave New World.” The book won’t challenge your reading skills or pull you out of your comfort zone.
But challenging your comfort zone is what school, work and watching Criterion Channel art house films are for. Reading can be saved for self-love.
In a world where everything else is finite — swiping right, fish in the sea and available men written by women — the promise of love is fragile.
Feeling that hope, through slow burns then satisfying redemptions, is so fundamentally good. The tingling sensation through your fingers that starts with the squeeze of your heart is a privilege to cherish.
Escape reality from the comfort of your comfort zone. That’s the romance novel guarantee.