Speaking through art

As a student at the University of Georgia’s Lamar Dodd School of Art, Catie Cook is making a name for herself as an artist with a unique vision and stunning visuals that draw the attention from any passerby.
It is hardly surprising that Cook, a junior studio art major, radiates artistry — she grew up surrounded by it. Her grandmother was a ceramicist and a painter while her dad currently works in scenic design for theaters.
Cook realized she could make a career out of her art at the Governor’s Honors Program, a summer program for high school students that involves intensive classes in their subject of interest.
Cook said she is fascinated by the subject of materiality and the act of creating. Her work, she said, typically deals with elements of movement, such as repetition and duration change over time.
Cook takes inspiration from 1950s and ’60s Hollywood because of the glamor and opulence of that period.
“I’m so drawn to these classically feminine beautiful scenes and how that juxtaposes what that time [was] actually like for women and
people of color,” Cook said.
During the height of the pandemic, Cook delved into the expression of her views on politics and social justice.
“I was very angry at the time, and I found art to be like a vehicle to express that,” Cook said.
Cook felt it was her responsibility as an artist to spread her voice in the best way she knew how — through her art. She used the quote, “The role of the artist is to make revolution irresistible,” by Toni Cade Bambara to explain how she feels about art and activism.
Sarah Landmesser, a junior marketing and fabric design major, is a classmate and close friend of Cook. “She is so passionate,” Landmesser said. “We often have conversations about materiality, social media and influencer culture. I love seeing how her interests and thoughts translate into her work.”
Cook likes to browse the internet for reference pictures in addition to taking her own. When she has an idea, she builds her own canvas and gets right to work translating her vision onto it with paint. Cook markets herself using Instagram and her website to sell and display her artwork and where she also accepts commissions.
When Cook stumbled upon a picture of celebrities at a wedding, she was inspired to paint it, saying it looked like an “accidental Renaissance moment.” She said the painting’s style was inspired by Baroque paintings, 18th century romanticism, and Andy Warhol’s work with celebrities.
Cook’s painting drew the attention of Kourtney Kardashian, one of the figures depicted, who direct messaged Cook on Instagram.
“The piece was meant to be more of a critique on social media, so it was kind of funny to get her reaction. I think that she thought it was fan art,” Cook said.
When Kardashian posted the work on her story, Cook gained over 1000 followers and received several commissions.
As society transitions heavily towards technology, Cook argues that art is still the most important record of culture.
“You don’t realize how much art infiltrates every aspect of our lives, like the car that you drive, the phone that you call or the clothes that you wear. All of that was designed by someone, and art is integral to our society,” Cook said.
While Cook has established herself as a notable creative mind, she still thinks there is plenty of room for growth.
“I’m still growing a lot. I don’t think artists are ever done learning and evolving in their style,” Cook said.