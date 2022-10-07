Sports superstitions: Fans embrace traditions while cheering on Bulldogs

Superstitions are an inherent part of the fabric of life on campus at the University of Georgia. Likely the most famous example is the belief that if a student walks under the Arch before they graduate, they will be unable to graduate on time or potentially at all.
The Arch superstition dates all the way back to 1905, when freshman Daniel H. Redfearn decided not to walk under the arch until he got his diploma.
Georgia’s football team has occasionally been known to delve into superstitious habits in the past, though the team itself wouldn’t acknowledge these actions as purely superstitious. Famously, the Bulldogs didn’t wear black jerseys for eight years following a 41-30 home loss to Alabama in 2008.
Black jerseys returned in recent years, first in 2016 against Louisiana-Lafayette, then against Mississippi State in the 2020 regular season and Cincinnati in the 2021 Peach Bowl — all Georgia victories.
It’s unclear whether the avoidance of wearing the black jerseys was actually a superstition, but the timing of the jerseys disappearing from the rotation after a major loss is suspicious.
Current Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, however, said his team tries to avoid superstitions because they often limit flexibility.
“You all heard Adam Wainwright talking the other night, he’s the pitcher for the Cardinals, and he’s talking about how if you got something that you just can’t break, that’s superstition and that can be a negative,” Smart said. “That can be a detriment to your mindset. We try not to do that, so we don’t go with superstitions. We just try to prepare ourselves the best we can to be ready to play before the game.”
Quarterback Stetson Bennett said he has a certain routine he likes to follow on game days to get in the head space to perform.
“I like to go and find a quiet place, where the showers are or whatever, and I just sit there,” Bennett said. “I brush my teeth, take a shower and play just some old country tunes by myself for about 15 minutes, cut my fingernails and then just get ready to go.”
Georgia fans often indulge in superstitions related to their favorite college football team, believing certain small behaviors can help the Bulldogs win.
Third-year journalism major Hamilton Culpepper has a gameday outfit that he has to wear every time Georgia plays. Elements of the outfit change season-to-season, but the spirit of the superstition remains.
“Last year I had the same outfit for every game day,” Culpepper said. “Jersey, the undershirt, underwear, pants, socks, shoes. The socks I didn’t wash all year. 15 games. I only wore them on Saturdays, but I didn’t wash them. So it’s 15 times, 30 socks and they did the job.”
Culpepper’s insistence on not washing his socks is based on a past experience from the 2017 season.
“I was a sophomore in high school, and my mom did my laundry and my socks,” Culpepper said. “Like, she saw them laying on the ground or something, and she washed them right before the Auburn game. And we ended up losing to Auburn 40-17. So then I was like, this is for real.”
Third-year statistics and data science major Lipi Desai said she and her father make a point to wear Georgia’s colors in the days leading up to the game.
“He sticks to it much better than I do,” Desai said. “He gets super into wearing his Georgia hat and being very cautious about what he says about them winning so as not to jinx them.”
Fourth-year psychology major Ashton Thomason has a unique superstition in her family that relates to a certain Bud Light ad campaign.
“If the Bulldogs ever get behind on points, somebody will be like ‘I have to go fix the Dilly Dilly’ and they’ll get up and make dessert. Normally, it’s just at tailgate parties or watch parties. They get up and they go fix a Dilly Dilly and come back and sit on the couch,” Thomason said.
She added that her family uses the power of the “Dilly Dilly” carefully, staggering when members of the party are allowed to go make dessert.
“I’m really superstitious,” Thomason said. “So I definitely kind of believe in the power of a Dilly Dilly, and I think my family and family friends that are always at tailgates and stuff, they definitely do. I’d say we’re all pretty superstitious. You know, you can’t really refute the power of a Dilly Dilly, so I guess I would say I believe in it.”
Wen-hao Winston Chou, a Ph.D. candidate in sports management at UGA, has worked on an unreleased research paper called “The More You Win, The Less You Believe? An Examination of the Moderating Effect of Team Performance on Attitude Toward Message of Sport Fan’s Superstitions.”
The research paper looked into a marketing campaign by Bud Light that featured the Stevie Wonder song “Superstition,” and sought to define the impact a number of factors had on the way consumers responded to the commercial.
The findings of the study showed that the superstition level of a sports fan is highly connected to the level of identification the fan feels with the team they support.
Chou said that fans of college teams often have a stronger connection to the team as a result of attending the school, being a part of the same organization. Chou said that higher level of team identification is one of the reasons the research focuses on college sports rather than professional sports.
“Being at the school, being fans of the school is very natural because you belong to that group, physically and mentally,” Chou said. “So that’s supposed to be a stronger result if we do research about superstitions.”
Traditions, like the avoidance of walking under the Arch, show UGA’s history of superstition. The strong connection Georgia fans feel to the school and its football team may help explain why so many Bulldog fans believe in superstitions such as wearing the same clothes every Saturday or making a dessert to help spark a comeback.