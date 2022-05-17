Style & Trends: Statement shades

From red carpets to Sunday brunch in sweatpants, bold sunglasses are showing up and showing out in the fashion scene. Just in time for summer, this dynamic trend is thriving in just about every atmosphere. Whether you are outdoors or indoors, dressed up or dressed down, embracing the day or conquering the night, adding a chic pair of shades to your look will earn you all of the style points.
Although sunglasses have long been a practical accessory, eye-catching pairs are becoming the fresh way to express individuality. Rather than your basic black or tortoiseshell aviators or simple square frames, colored lenses ranging from green to pink, with gold and diamond accents and rims of any shape imaginable are taking over. Why are these distinct new looks conquering the classics? In the era of Gen Z, the answer is predictable — internet influence.
“I think more bold sunglasses are showing up and becoming on trend because people are becoming more comfortable expressing themselves … Also, with social media, trends spread like fire,” said senior University of Georgia student, Kristen Haupt. Haupt uses fashion as her creative outlet through her role as content director assistant at Strike Magazine and her previous work at Rogue Magazine.
Gen Z is the generation of collective individuality. If that sounds like an oxymoron, it’s because it is. Members of the rising generation seek to stand out, but all look to the same influencers, celebrities and social media trends to find their muses. Everyone ends up hopping on the same trends until a new one arises, giving them an opportunity to be “different.” The digital age has amplified and accelerated this never-ending fashion cycle.
The trend cycle is easy to criticize, but it is also easy to praise for the creative space it provides, especially when the trend is as practical and vogue as sporting a fun set of shades.
Even if everyone else is doing it, there are enough options for you to make it your own. So throw on your swimsuit, grab your towel and go turn heads at the pool with your take on this sun-friendly craze.