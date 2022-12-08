The hardest word to say: Saying no to unwanted sex

I am a professed lover of gossip. After a few glasses of wine, it’s cathartic to sit down with friends and discuss the gory details of our lives.
Even though we’re as familiar with each other’s stories as our own, we love to recap our romantic successes and failures, our current crushes or relationship woes. It’s the ultimate form of bonding for us to recount tales of awk- ward dates, unrequited crushes and, of course, bad sex stories.
From time to time, our stories seem to match. There’s that one guy who was a little too pushy so we felt awkward saying no, or the other one who thought kissing meant guaranteed sex, and it felt impolite to leave him high and dry.
“I didn’t want to be a tease,” I’d say, embarrassment turning my face hot.
Those sex stories aren’t just bad — they’re painfully uncomfortable, leaving behind a film of shame afterwards like a red wine stain you can’t quite scrub off of the counter.
I’ve always asked myself why I didn’t say no. Something has to be wrong with me. I decided I must be weaker than other women, otherwise I would have been able to stand my ground.
When I went to college, I was told never to go into an empty room with a strange man. I was taught not to leave my drink unattended or separate from my group. I suppose I was over-confident in my abilities to set firm boundaries. I thought I knew how to avoid the sexual assault we see in popular media, where a terrifying man appears out of the dark corner of a party and attacks.
There is one big gap missing from my education. I wasn’t taught how to say no. I wasn’t taught how to be assertive, how to stand firm in a decision despite invisible pressures. I didn’t understand that being a “tease” might be better than compromising myself for the sake of appearing sexy and likable.
Every time I have said yes when I wanted to say no, I did it because I didn’t want to hurt someone’s feelings. The thought of that confrontation was so distasteful to me that I participated in sexual activity I didn’t want.
Answers are my way of consoling myself. I wanted to know if this was a common experience, something other people dealt with. Why was a word as small and simple as ‘no’ so far out of reach at times?
Searching for answers
My search for answers began with Emily Mouilso, clinical associate professor at the University of Georgia. She explained the effect gender roles have on our relationship with sex.
“When we talk about female gender role socialization, these are processes that start re- ally early, basically from birth, and they’re messages that we give to our girls and boys and the whole society about what it means to be female, what it means to be a good girl,” Mouilso said.
Being a “good girl” means acting sweet and polite. It’s gentleness and soft-spokenness. It’s coy glances from across the bar, a smile or a flirtatious comment here and there. Being a good girl means to want sex, but only after we’ve been persuaded that we want it. It’s desirability. And if we are desired, we should be glad for it.
Adrienne Baldwin-White, a professor and researcher at Virginia Commonwealth University, conducted a research study entitled “When a Girl Says No, You Should be Persistent Until She Says Yes.” In it, she considered college students’ perspective on the meaning of consent. The study also looked at the factors leading a woman to say yes to sex they don’t want.
According to the study, women are taught that their sexuality must be pursued in order to be valuable to society. It implies a woman’s worth is in how many men she can please and attract.
“Therefore, women may agree to participate in sexual activity despite their own misgivings because society has socialized them to believe that they are obliged to fulfill a man’s sexual needs,” Baldwin-White wrote.
Our gender expectations are so ingrained in our life, in the way we grow up, in our subconscious, that it’s almost hard to recognize their impact. Years of watching Netflix rom-coms, reading explicit romance novels, listening to the news and watching porn have solidified gender and relationship expectations into our subconscious.
We see what a desired woman looks like, and how a strong man should behave. We observe how to have sex and how to be in relationships through the media we consume and the rhetoric we grow up with.
“When we remember that these are really powerful messages that were given from a very early age and they’re reinforced in a million different ways throughout our life, those things are absolutely going to be in our heads, and they’re going to come out in these situations,” Mouilso said. “They can really have a significant influence on people’s behavior.”
This isn’t a phenomenon relegated to womanhood.
“Those messages can be in men’s heads when people are socialized in a traditionally masculine way and can make it hard for them to be honest and open about what they want in situations where they don’t want to have sex,” Mousilo said.
There are plenty of stereotypes around men’s sexuality. Men are expected to always want sex and to be aggressive and dominating — don’t take no for an answer, if you will.
“I think having more awareness about how powerful these messages are and how they can impact behavior in this particular situation can be very empowering,” Mouilso said. “It gives you a sense of ‘Wow, okay, that makes sense why this happened the way it did. I’m not just weak or crazy or stupid.’ And if you can understand it in that way, I think it often helps people just feel like they can process that experience.”
In all honesty, researching this topic was, more than anything, a way for me to come to terms with my own experiences. I was tired of ruminating about it in my head, dancing through what if’s and berating myself for not being able to confidently decide what happens to me.
Explanations may not be a solution, but I hope it can offer some peace of mind to know this is not a burden one must carry alone. I hope we can begin to empower ourselves to start saying no. We owe it to ourselves.
This article appeared in the winter 2022 issue of Ampersand magazine.