The Pagans of Athens

Presence. “[Paganism is about] being here, in this space, now,” Lachele Foley said.
According to Foley, the chief financial officer of Athens Area Pagans, Paganism is all about presence. To each follower, this feeling is quite intimate — but, as a community, the forces of nature connect followers to the Earth and to each other.
Locally, members of Athens Area Pagans come together to create a space where Pagan practices and beliefs can be expressed and provide security to those who want to grow spiritually through the practice.
Angela Warren, CEO of Athens Area Pagans, explains that because Paganism looks different for everyone, its definition is personal and subjective.
“It’s more of a focus on how you fit or how we fit into the environment, how we fit into our communities, how we fit in with nature and the cycles,” Warren said.
Growing up, Warren was raised Primitive Baptist and struggled with the specifics of the teachings and the actual religion — it never made sense to her. But, she clung onto the basic understanding of treating others well and taking care of one another.
Through many emotional stages and personal revelations, Warren found herself meandering into Paganism. She was always attracted to nature and found that Paganism’s holistic teachings spoke to her more.
“It’s focusing on how we fit into the world,” Warren said.
A general interest in the Pagan world has increased and Warren credits this to the attractiveness of the practice. She explains that Paganism is spiritualism, and nature is a nurturing environment that accepts everyone. When a community comes together to celebrate the connection between a human being and the world, it’s attractive to people in all walks of life, Foley said.
Paganism accepts and welcomes everyone. Those who call themselves Pagan accept other Pagans even if they aren’t doing all of the same rituals or honoring the same calendar celebrations. Each follower comes as themself and can be as involved or as laid back in their practice as they are comfortable with.
“If you consider each individual practitioner as a church, and we kind of do — this person has their own path. Whatever they say their path is, that’s good,” Foley said.
Spirituality looks different for everyone in every religion. Worshiping a god, deity or studying a religious text are ways people stay grounded in their beliefs. Each person has their own personal touch on religion and finding individuality within a faith is how followers are able to express themselves and find identity.
Many religions have rigid rules that outline how to be a follower, and finding self-expression can be restricted. Paganism is a form of religion that has no restrictions and accepts all interpretations of the practice and celebrates how unique each follower is, Foley said.
Paganism has its roots in polytheism and was originally coined as a label to describe those who do not worship Abrahamic religions such as Christianity, Judaism and Islam. Paganism also has ties to the modern ideology of Wicca, which is a more specific belief system of Paganism and is based upon old traditions. Wicca followers call themselves witches and own the term with a positive connotation.
Jim Grimes, the secretary of Athens Area Pagans, said that the community in Athens mostly celebrates the same celebrations marked by the phases of the moon and changes of the seasons. This is called the Wheel of the Year, or the eight sabbats of witchcraft.
These sabbats mark natural significant dates, such as the spring equinox or the winter solstice. In order they begin at the winter solstice with Yule, then move on to Imbolc, Ostara, Beltane, Midsummer, Lughnasadh, Mabon and finally Samhain, which marks the end of summer and the return of winter.
Grimes also explained the stigmas behind the practice and how many view Paganism in a negative way — long-standing stereotypes of evil witches and sacrificing satanists are the images that people form in their mind when they hear the word “Pagan.”
“We’re not like the Wicked Witch of the West and also [don’t] green skin or fly on a broom — at least not that I’m aware of,” Grimes said.
Foley explained that the people who hold those stereotypes don’t actually know any Pagans or have ever met one. Their perspective and experiences until meeting someone who practices are clouded by these stereotypes.
“In a sense, we’re just like everyone else, right? We have to worry about paying bills and figure out what we’re going to have for dinner tonight. We have to do laundry and we have to make sure the kids get to school,” Foley said.
Because of these misconceptions, Paganism can be isolating to those who are new to the practice.
Support, resources and valuable relationships are important to a community in order to foster an evergreen spiritual journey.
“Don’t take everything too seriously,” Warren said. “Find your own understanding and ways of doing things as what works for one person is not going to work for another — we’re all coming from different angles.”