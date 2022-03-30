The time is now: Exploring diversity, inclusion and representation in the dance department

The University of Georgia dance building was built in 1928 as the Women’s Physical Education Building. Since then, the tucked away location by Snelling Dining Commons remains unknown to many students. However, as the department heads in a new direction with diversity, inclusion and representation, it has the opportunity to take center stage and dance into the spotlight.
A new leader
Since his arrival to the department of dance three years ago, Jason Aryeh remains the only non-white instructor. He said being the only person of color “has its pros and cons.” Despite support from department head, Skip Taylor, Aryeh still sees changes to make and opportunities to take.
Aryeh said that in the three years he has been at UGA, he has seen very few students of color audition for the program — as low as one or two.
In addition to a more diverse student population, Aryeh thinks there should be a more diverse set of courses. Not only could adding new dances draw students to the department, but it could be beneficial to students’ future careers, Aryeh explained.
“My goal is to push every student to at least explore in the different styles. It makes them unique, it makes them stronger in technique and then it makes them marketable to the other dance companies after school,” Aryeh said.
A new experience
Aryeh believes inclusion can be brought to the department through exploring those different dance forms. Junior dance and journalism student, Hadiya Williams, agrees that there should be more variety in the curriculum. Otherwise, “a gap” exists that prevents students from learning about other cultures.
“I believe that I’m one of two dance majors of color,” Williams said. “At times I have felt singled out or felt distant because there are not a lot of people like me, and they don’t understand where I come from and my background.”
Williams previously lived in Liberia for a few years and Aryeh grew up in Accra, Ghana. Having that experience of also living in Africa made her excited for Aryeh’s arrival.
“I really made an instant connection [with Aryeh] … a lot of people saw a different side of me than they had before because they saw where I was able to catch on to hip hop and African dance and things that I had been used to at my old dance studio,” Williams said.
Jasmine Chen, a freshman exercise and sports science major and dance minor, grew up dancing in a Chinese dance studio. Chen’s teacher was from China and brought their culture to the dance room. Chen said her current experience in a predominantly white area and department is “a lot different.”
“That I know of, I’m the only Asian American in the dance department. The arts are very taboo within the Asian American population,” Chen said. “Within the Asian culture, it’s not really the norm to be into the arts [at] a higher education level.”
Representation of Asian dancers at UGA may be lacking because of a deeper rooted social taboo in Asian culture. Chen believes the focus should be on helping others “realize that the arts aren’t something to be ashamed of.”
“I think it really just starts with people realizing that art … it’s a dying form of expression and nobody’s feeding it,” Chen said.
A new path
Aryeh is walking a new path as he leads change in diversity, inclusion and representation in the dance department. He currently teaches West African dance and is trying to get a dance study abroad program in Ghana.
Williams believes that the department needs assistance with navigating which direction it goes in next.
Aryeh has stated interest in a tenured position because he believes it will provide the job security he needs to continue making changes. It will allow for him to speak with the Office of Institutional Diversity as well as admissions with more leverage.
“The dance department is on a period of change, but I do think that a lot more needs to be done,” Williams said. “I feel like Jason cannot be the only change that there is because eventually he will have to move on to a different job maybe or to a different space. And after that, then what? We can’t just leave it at that.”