True gifts: Ways the Athens community is sharing light & warmth this winter

Editor’s Note — As the last fall leaves tumble to the pavement and frost begins dusting the parking lots around town, Athens is bracing itself for winter. While the first day of the season isn’t until Dec. 21, colder temperatures and darker days already make life feel a bit dreary. For the winter issue of Ampersand, our writers sought out stories on Athenians and University of Georgia students finding and sharing warmth, literally and figuratively, in the community. In these snapshots, you’ll find ways people are keeping others warm this winter, and some ways you can share warmth, too.
Mutual aid group offers neighborly care
Winter may not be the season for a cold glass of lemonade, but for local mutual aid group, Lemonaid, it’s the perfect time of year to serve unhoused and underhoused people in the community.
Every Sunday, the group of around five core members is joined by other student volunteers to prepare and distribute over 60 hot meals around Athens, in addition to supplies like tents and sleeping bags. They are funded entirely by community donations.
“[Our mission is] to do everything we can to support our neighbors that are struggling with homelessness, and a mission of raising awareness about what it’s like to be houseless in Athens and advocating for fair housing policy,” said Colette Blackmon, a University of Georgia senior studying international affairs and agricultural communications.
Casey Serrano, a senior student majoring in geography, has been volunteering with the organization since spring 2021. They see Lemonaid as a way for students to contribute to the town while attending the university.
“There’s a real need for organizations where people have direct contact and consistent bonds with people outside the UGA community in order to really be a part of Athens,” Serrano said. Lemonaid focuses on those consistent bonds, and the seeks to connect with the community on a personal level. The organization sees its work as mutual aid as opposed to charity.
“[Mutual aid] is really more about solidarity and building structures that take care of people, as opposed to just going in and feeling like you’re helping and doing good,” Serrano said. “We really try to address the root problem.”
Yet while Lemonaid considers the roots of these issues, they also seek to provide for the community’s immediate needs. They distribute hot, balanced meals, such as casseroles and burrito bowls, every weekend at two to four locations around town.
“I know that we’re not solving every single problem. But what we can do is make someone’s day a little brighter,” Serrano said.
Although the organization delivers hot food, Serrano cautions the narrative that they bring warmth to the community beyond a single meal. Instead, Serrano believes more structural change and political consciousness is needed to develop sustainable solutions.
And while structural change that holds institutions accountable may be the larger mission, Lemonaid believes in the simple importance of a good neighbor.
“Houseless people get a lot of coldness from their neighbors ... I think that just by knowing people’s names, and having conversations with people and asking them how they are, it’s really the bare minimum, but I think it can make a big difference,” Blackmon said. “Just acknowledging someone’s humanity.”
— Lilly Kersh
Nuçi’s Space provides mental health services
Eric Carter and the Bloodkin band members used Nuçi’s Space to rehearse songs in the early 2000s. All the while, Carter was battling alcoholism.
“In my little alcohol-addled brain, it never occurred to me [to get help]. I didn’t even try to figure out all the other stuff that [Nuçi’s Space] did ... like help for suicide counseling,” Carter said.
But when the musician met Nuçi’s Space founder, Linda Phillips in 2008, he knew — just by the look in her eyes — that he would get the help he needed.
“She saved my life,” Carter said. “She did that for a lot of people.”
While Phillips passed away from pancreatic cancer in January 2021, her legacy continues to weave its way throughout the Athens community.
Phillips created the non-profit in honor of her son, Nuçi Phillips, a 22-year-old musician who died by suicide in the fall of 1996 after battling severe depression. Since its beginning in 2000, the goals have been rooted in suicide prevention and providing mental health support.
As winter skies darken and cold weather drives people indoors, rates of seasonal depression or seasonal affective disorder (SAD) often heighten. Nuçi’s Space can be a place of solace for musicians — especially those who experience seasonal depression.
“It’s just nice to know that there’s a place that you can actually walk into and maybe get some help,” Carter said.
While there is an emphasis on mental health for musicians, according to Kara Johnson, the health and well- ness program manager at Nuçi’s Space, everyone is welcome.
“Sometimes people just need somewhere to come get a cheap cup of coffee and sit in a safe space and listen to other people play music,” Johnson said.
Senior music major Kathleen Sullivan has used Nuçi’s Space to rehearse and perform throughout her time at the University of Georgia. She said that along with other mental health battles musicians face, like self-comparison, there’s a mood shift that occurs among her and her friends when the winter comes around.
“When the sun goes down so much earlier, you just don’t want to be out and about doing things,” Sullivan said. “It can feel kind of gray sometimes.”
While musicians using the studio don’t have to reach out for help, they are aware that help is present.
“We always joke that music gets people in and then the mental health is kind of intertwined with everything underneath,” Johnson said.
Nuçi’s Space doesn’t have counsel- ors in-house and doesn’t serve as a crisis center. They help to navigate men- tal health care by connecting people to tangible resources, providing some financial assistance or simply showing they care.
Letting people know they’re not alone and being a glimmer of hope to others who might be struggling is something Carter hopes to do to carry on the gift Linda gave him.
“It sounds kind of mundane, but it’s just connecting with another per- son,” Carter said. “It can be the smallest thing that can give somebody else some hope.”
— Julianna Washburn
Hospital donations spread joy
Over the last few years, we’ve depended on frontline healthcare workers like never before. At St. Mary’s Hospital, one organization is giving back.
The Sunshine Patrol delivers magazines, crossword puzzles and snacks to the hospital’s frontline staff who are still working long hours and battling COVID-19. Many of the snacks are received as in-kind food donations, which spread positivity and support among the healthcare workers.
“We found that our frontline healthcare heroes absolutely love the gesture,” St. Mary’s Foundation Regional Director, Aaron James, said. “It gets them through.”
But, you don’t have to be a part of a designated group to spread joy this winter. Outside of Athens, Georgia’s largest children’s hospitals are in Atlanta. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, which has three main locations, accepts donations of in-box and unused toys, coloring books and assorted electronics and gift cards. All donations are received at the in- formation desk in the front lobby of each location, and you can visit the CHOA website for more details on donations.
For Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients specifically, donation wish list items include infant mirrors to
attach to cribs, mobiles, plastic activity mats, teething rings and pacifiers. Toys and blankets for extra warmth can boost both patient and parent morale.
Other donation avenues include donating to a charitable organization. Trust Your Strength is a nonprofit organization that collects donations to support NICU families. Alena Smith, founder and two-time NICU parent, knows first-hand how isolating and difficult the journey can be when becoming parents to a NICU baby. Her experience in the NICU inspired her to start the organization and support other families.
Trust Your Strength relies on donations to create care packages for in-need families. Items focus on self-care and relaxation to bring comfort and peace to parents during their child’s hospital stay.
Whether you donate to adult or children’s hospitals, your contribution makes a huge impact on the community.
“A lot of situations that these families are in is life or death,” Smith said. “Knowing someone’s thinking of them means the world.”
This article appeared in the winter 2022 issue of Ampersand magazine.