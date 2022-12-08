What's your story? Rabbit Box explores connection through storytelling

Small talk among an audience of 100 slowly comes to a stop as the stage in front of them lights up and a quiet man walks onto the stage. Robert Tucker, a storyteller at Rabbit Box, begins to tell the audience the story of his father.
He explains to everyone that the man he calls father is actually his stepfather, and their relationship went from stepson and stepfather to father and son. The touching story drew some laughs from the audience, and many shared a similar bond that Tucker experienced. The best part for Tucker was the way the audience was able to relate to him on different levels.
Rabbit Box explores this human connection — the non-profit organization in Athens has brought together listeners for the past 10 years through the art of storytelling. It dives into topics that audience members across all backgrounds can learn from and illustrates that the way humans connect is through shared experiences.
These valuable stories present themselves in many forms through different times in history, but at their core, a lesson is learned and a person is transformed.
Hearing stories helps us understand each other, gain empathy and perceive a range of experiences, much like reading books, according to Pat Priest, the story coach at Rabbit Box. Any barriers that seem to separate us dissolve, and these stories bring us closer.
Rabbit Box holds seven events a year and each one has a theme. Past themes like “stuck” and “undone” have guided tellers and given the audience a peek into the types of stories they were going to hear that night. The themes are chosen by the organization’s board and are planned for the whole year. They keep the theme broad, yet interesting and meaningful to be able to appeal to all stories. November’s theme was “last call,” and this could mean a last call from a loved one, or a last call chance to change your life, Priest explained.
Storytellers submit their pitches through Rabbit Box’s website for upcoming shows and are then coached by Priest to prepare their stories to be received by an audience. She helps move the pieces of the story into place, and collaborates with the storytellers to come up with a structured beginning, middle and end.
Priest said her favorite part of coaching is being able to hear a wider story than the one presented on stage and watching stories resonate with the audience
“We throw out line after line to build this big community web of people meeting one another, across these perceived barriers of race, age, sexuality — it’s just been marvelous,” Priest said.
Tucker defines a good story as something that is sincere and actually connects with someone.
According to Tucker, funny stories hook the audience and keep them lightheartedly engaged. More serious, heartfelt stories explore harder topics and answer many questions. What was the struggle? What was found along the way? How was it overcome? What was the lesson?
A good storyteller needs to be brave — it takes courage to get on stage and tell a story, Tucker said. On the other side of the curtain, the quality of a storyteller depends on the ability of the audience to be patient and willing to listen.
“Be brave, get up there and do it, and the audience has your back. They actually are waiting on pins and needles to hear you share your story, and they’re gonna love your story no matter what it is. If it’s your story to tell, they’re gonna love it,” Tucker said.
Outside of Rabbit Box, Tucker operates his own private practice as a mental health therapist. He believes that the best intervention in therapy is making the person feel like a human being and ensuring that the person who sits across from you knows that the way that you feel is OK, similar to storytelling.
“Sometimes just being able to sit in a space with a person, meet them wherever they are — that’s humanity,” Tucker said.
Rabbit Box’s upcoming themes include “awkward,” “duets” and “ready or not.” Shows are held at the VFW venue and tickets are $8 per person through Venmo or $10 per person in cash, and food trucks are present.
This article appeared in the winter 2022 issue of Ampersand magazine.