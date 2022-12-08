Where to find immune-boosting foods in Athens

Winter is coming, so it's the perfect time to stock up on immune-boosting foods. Here are some local businesses where you can find the foods that will keep you healthy all season long.
Daily Groceries Co-op
Located on Prince Avenue near downtown, Daily Groceries has been an Athens staple since 1992. Daily is a community-owned and community-driven grocery store that offers local produce and niche dry goods. You can expect to find berries, fruits, vegetables, greens and other fresh immune-boosting essentials, as well as an array of supplements.
Bear Hug Honey Company
For those looking for a sweet and tasty immune booster, honey is a classic option. Not only can honey soothe a cough, but it has been shown to induce generation of antibodies. Bear Hug Honey Company is a local shop that sells a variety of different types of honey, including flavor-infused and raw honey options. Some of its most popular options include its Georgia wildflower honey, ginger honey and its variety pack.
Athens Farmers Market
The Athens Farmers Market offers locally grown produce including immune-friendly sweet potatoes, ginger, beets, broccoli, garlic and more. The only thing you’ll have to worry about is seasonal availability of the produce you’re looking for, but lucky for us, it’s leafy greens season.
Figment Kombucha
Sick of fruits and veggies? Athens-based Figment Kombucha offers signature immune-boosting beverages, as well as kimchi and other fermented foods. Not only are these packed with probiotics, but they are also delicious.
The Beekeeper's Bride
Elderberry syrup is a great choice for those looking for a boost of vitamin C during the winter season. Elderberry syrup from local company The Beekeeper’s Bride contains elderberries, hibiscus flowers, chamomile flowers, red raspberry leaf, echinacea, rose hips, ginger, raw honey and filtered water. All the ingredients are organic. They also offer an infant and pregnancy-safe formula.
This article appeared in the winter 2022 issue of Ampersand magazine.