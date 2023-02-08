Martina Essert Spring 2023 Editor in Chief

Martina Essert, a junior journalism major from Chesapeake, Virginia, is the Red & Black’s Spring 2023 Editor in Chief. An aspiring cultural reporter and attorney passionate about telling the stories of underrepresented communities, Essert is a pre-law student pursuing a degree in journalism with minors in international affairs and political science.
Essert has worked in many roles on the culture desk, beginning as a contributor before earning her position as editor of the desk, until she recently achieved her new title as editor in chief. Outside of The Red & Black, Martina works as a freelance journalist covering reproductive justice, arts and culture, diverse communities and social justice.
Essert brings vast experience and skills in information gathering, interviewing and source building, all while staying true to her personal and professional codes of ethics. The Red & Black is thankful for Essert’s dedication to her various positions over the years.
Why did you join The Red & Black?
When deciding where I wanted to go to college, the student newspaper was a major factor. As someone who didn’t grow up working on my high school yearbook or having any actual journalism experience, I knew I wanted to go somewhere that had a space for me to learn journalism by doing it. The Red & Black was a major factor in my decision to come to UGA, and every day that passes I grow more thankful to my past self for making the decision that I did.
What has been unexpected about your experience at The Red & Black?
I had this perception about college newsrooms that they were competitive, fast-paced atmospheres where every writer was constantly battling for bylines. While that may be true in other newsrooms, The Red & Black surprised me by being nothing but supportive. When someone breaks a big story, lands an important interview or gets the photo, everyone else in the newsroom is thrilled for them. We’re all working with each other instead of against each other, and that was the best surprise.
Do you have any favorite memories from working here?
I have a lot of favorite memories from working here, which vary based on how I define favorite. I have moments where I learned a lot, like covering the Roe v. Wade protests and response in Athens this past summer or how nervous I was to make my first cold call only to be met by the nicest lady on the other end of the phone. I also have moments where I felt proud of myself and my coworkers and knew that I was in the exact place I was meant to be, like when I was covering the First Lady’s visit to Athens or watching dancers perform at various cultural nights on campus. Some of my most beloved memories, though, are the quiet, silly moments in the newsroom — playing trivia with my managing editor, wearing the design editor’s frog hat, hiding Yowser in our kids' issues… the list goes on.
What’s been the most challenging part?
The most challenging part for me has been looking back on my growth during my time at The Red & Black with compassion. I am filled with pride when I notice the growth the other writers in the newsroom have made since their first stories, but it’s easy to forget the journey once you’ve reached your goal. Learning to be thankful for all of the oxford commas, weak grafs and edits that have carried me to where I am today has been a hard process, but also a rewarding one.
What was your experience like leading the creation of a National Championship issue as your first print production as Editor in Chief?
I didn’t realize when I came into the office that the National Championship issue would be my first print production as editor in chief until I saw my name at the top of the staff box on A4. It was such a surreal moment. There were only a few of us in the office that night reading the pages and deliberating for what felt like hours over the fonts on the front page. It was perfect. I’ve felt a quiet sense of pride knowing that my name gets to live on in the thousands of issues we have passed out, packaged and mailed across the world in the last few days.
Do you have any plans in the works or moments you are looking forward to as Editor in Chief this spring?
Something new that we’re doing this semester is transitioning from weekly to monthly print productions. This decision was really hard for me initially, because print production is something that I truly love. However, as the media landscape changes, we have to be willing to change with it. Instead of spending time in the office working on the paper, we’re all spending one night each week doing what we call “digital production,” where we all get to collaborate, brainstorm, troubleshoot and create incredible digital stories, content and skills that will serve us well in our careers yet to come. I’m really excited to see what the staff comes up with.
If we called you in 5 years for an alumni spotlight, what do you hope you’ll be doing?
If you had asked me a year ago, I would have said I would be in a newsroom with the rest of my cohort, probably writing a police blotter or sitting in a mayor and commission meeting. However, my time at The Red & Black has taught me that what I love most about journalism is protecting people’s stories and holding those in positions of power accountable for their actions. After that realization, I’ve decided to pursue my J.D. and go into a career in law, where I can work to ensure that the media is free to do that important work.
What is the most important lesson you have learned from working at The Red & Black?
My time here has taught me that even though you may not always see them, there are a lot of people rooting for you. Writing and reporting can be a lonely process, and critiques from readers and editors sometimes really sting. However, for every person who takes the time to express their dislike for something you have created, there are two who appreciate it in silence. All of your professors, contributors, editors, friends and family are rooting for you from the sidelines, even when you’re alone with the noises of your keyboard and a story that just won’t come together. The work we do here at The Red & Black is so vital to our readers, but it’s also a lifeline to everyone that is in our newsroom every day, and I am so eternally grateful for the opportunity to get to sit in the corner office.