Dania Kalaji | she/her
Dania Kalaji is a junior from Pensacola. Originally from Aleppo, Syria, Kalaji is the DEI chair and assistant news editor. She is affiliated with the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association and is a Gannett and Freedom Forum Chips Quinn Diversity in Journalism Scholar. Her second year at The Red & Black, Kalaji's passion for storytelling has ultimately guided her to uplift the voices of underrepresented communities.
Contact the DEI chair: dkalaji@randb.com
Nava Rawls | she/her
Nava Rawls is a sophomore journalism major at UGA and a Senior Editor of Special Publications at The Red & Black. Formerly a culture desk editor and writer, Nava enjoys writing about the arts, food and the Athens community. Nava is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and values creating a safe and inclusive environment for every person in the newsroom.
Sophia Haynes | she/her
Sophia Haynes is the executive editor at The Red & Black, where she began as a photojournalist in fall 2020. She then became design editor, and her interest in multimedia & digital storytelling led her to her current position. Haynes is studying journalism and graphic design and hopes to do UX/UI design upon graduation. She is passionate about LGBTQIA & Hispanic initiatives, universal design and inclusion in the newsroom and storytelling.
Simran Kaur Malhotra | she/her
Simran Kaur Malhotra is the current health editor and a member of the DEI committee. As a pre-med student, she is studying anthropology and minoring in global health. Simran is the founder and CEO of UGA Doctors Without Borders, president of UGA Sikh Student Association and vice president of the UGA chapter of Asian American Journalists Association and UGA Pre-SOMA. She is also associated with the Association of Health Care Journalists.
Erin Kenney | she/her
Erin Kenney is the managing editor at The Red & Black, where she has covered Greek life, student culture and local business. Erin, a Hiram, Georgia native, is a junior studying English and journalism and plans to get her masters in Emerging Media. She is passionate about creating a healthy work environment by discussing mental health and pay transparency.
Oz Marin he/him
Oz is the current Outreach Manager at The Red & Black. Oz has been with R&B since fall 2020 and has held previous roles such as a contributor and the assistant city news editor. He is a senior journalism major graduating this spring. He enjoys broadcast journalism and hopes to land a position as a producer at a major news station.
Sherry Liang | she/her
Sherry Liang is a senior from Johns Creek. She is the Board Liaison and co-chairs the inaugural Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee on the Board of Directors. A former Red & Black editor in chief and CNN Digital Features Intern, Sherry is now a lead enterprise reporter. She founded the UGA chapter of Asian American Journalists Association.
Dawn Sawyer | she/her
Dawn Sawyer is a second-year journalism major with a minor in dance. She is currently the Assistant Recruitment Manager, and has been a contributor on the News desk for two semesters. She enjoys writing about big topics in the education world, along with highlighting the voices and perspectives of marginalized communities through journalism.
Anna E Jense | she/her
Anna currently serves as the Recruitment Manager; she previously worked as the Assistant Recruitment Manager during the Fall of 2021. After graduating in May 2021, she returned to the University of Georgia to pursue a M.A. of Journalism and Mass Communication, with a Concentration of Public Relations.
Liset Cruz | she/her
Liset currently serves as the Spanish Translator and member of the DEI committee. She’s a graduating senior heading to Columbia University in the fall. Previously, she interned for CNN, Georgia Public Broadcasting, NBC News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After graduating with a masters in investigative journalism, she hopes to join national newsrooms to cover race, politics and immigration.
Spencer Donovan | he/him
Spencer Donovan is a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in political science. He is Editor in Chief and has previously served as executive editor, news editor and staff writer, among other roles. He has interned with Street Sense Media in Washington, D.C., and The Shreveport Times, part of Gannett/USA Today Network, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He has covered city government and affordable housing, and he enjoys writing investigative stories that hold institutions accountable. He will intern with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this summer after graduating in May.
Ryan Jones | he/him
Ryan is a senior account executive and member of the D&I Committee from Dunwoody. He plans on graduating UGA with a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the Terry College of Business. Ryan plans to use the skills he has learned from The Red & Black and embark on a career in sales upon graduation.