An employee works on a milkshake at Four Fat Cows on July 1, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. The Baxter Street shop offers a wide range of ice cream flavors, as well as cupcakes. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)
Customers wait in line at La Michoacana Ice Cream Parlor on July 1, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. This Mexican ice cream shop offers a wide variety of ice cream flavors, snacks, and paletas, or frozen desserts made with fresh ingredients that are either fruit or cream based. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)
Four Fat Cows’ vanilla milkshake with whipped cream, a cherry and rainbow sprinkles sits outside of the Four Fat Cows ice cream shop on July 1, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. The Baxter Street shop offers a wide range of ice cream flavors, as well as cupcakes. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)
An employee adds to the cream mixture before freezing it at Sub Zero Ice Cream on July 1, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. Although the SubZero franchise has been around since 2005, the Athens location opened in the fall of 2020. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)
Sub Zero Nitro Ice Cream employees combine the cream and flavor mixture with liquid nitrogen, resulting in ice cream, on July 1, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. Although the SubZero franchise has been around since 2005, the Athens location opened in the fall of 2020. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)
A create-your-own mixture with chai mocha (left) and a Citric Substance, which consists of lemon, peaches, and mixed berries (right) sit on the counter at Sub Zero Nitro Ice Cream on July 1, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. Although the SubZero franchise has been around since 2005, the Athens location opened in the fall of 2020. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)
A vanilla scoop in a cup with chocolate syrup sits on the counter at Hodgson’s Pharmacy on July 2, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. Operated since 1956, customers can get a scoop of any ice cream flavor for only one dollar. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)
UGA memorabilia adorns the wall by the ice cream section of Hodgson’s Pharmacy on July 2, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. Operated since 1956, customers can get a scoop of any ice cream flavor for only one dollar. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)
A sign hangs outside of Hodgson’s Pharmacy in Five Points on July 2, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. Operated since 1956, customers can get a scoop of any ice cream flavor for only one dollar. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)
M&Ms pour on top of a Dream Crème that consists of vanilla ice cream, brownie base cookie dough, brownies and M&Ms on July 1, 2021, at Alumni Cookie Dough in Athens, Georgia. Founded by two UGA graduates, this shop features ice cream selections alongside and in combination with their cookie dough. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)
A sign hangs outside of Alumni Cookie Dough on July 1, 2021, in Downtown Athens, Georgia. Founded by two UGA graduates, this shop features ice cream selections alongside and in combination with their cookie dough. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)
A mangonada, consisting of mango, chamoy, and Tajín seasoning, from La Michoacana Ice Cream Parlor on July 2, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. This Mexican ice cream shop offers a wide variety of ice cream flavors, snacks, and paletas, or frozen desserts made with fresh ingredients that are either fruit or cream based. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)
Ice cream has long served as a summer staple to beat the heat, even going so far as for former president Ronald Reagan to declare July “National Ice Cream Month” in 1984. Athens offers a wide range of choices and locations for both locals and visitors to grab a scoop, or a chance, as President Reagan put in his proclamation, to “observe these events with appropriate ceremonies and activities.” Take part in the celebration with these four Athens spots for ice cream and other treats.
Hodgson's Pharmacy
The name may be deceiving, but Hodgson’s Pharmacy offers ice cream alongside COVID-19 vaccines and prescriptions. Located in Five Points, this store transports customers back in time with an ice cream counter that is reminiscent of the fifties when the pharmacy originally opened, as well as fifties-era prices with a scoop costing only a dollar.
Sub Zero Nitro Ice Cream
Situated in Downtown Athens, Sub Zero Nitro Ice Cream offers a unique spin on the frozen treat that resembles something out of a science experiment. The ice cream is created using liquid nitrogen and a combination of different flavors and added mix-ins to form a cool and customizable dessert. Although the SubZero franchise has been around since 2005, the Athens location opened in the fall of 2020.
La Michoacana Ice Cream Parlor
This vibrantly colored Mexican ice cream shop offers a wide variety of ice cream flavors, snacks and paletas, or frozen desserts made with fresh ingredients that are either fruit or cream based. Located five minutes from Normaltown, this spot has enough cold treat options to last all of July and then some.
Four Fat Cows
Located on Baxter Street behind Brumby Hall, Four Fat Cows offers a large range of ice cream flavors, as well as cupcakes to pair alongside them.
Alumni Cookie Dough
Although the store name highlights another form of dessert, this store offers ice cream options alongside their dough. Founded by two UGA graduates, Alumni offers ice cream sundaes, ice cream floats, milkshakes and their “Dream Crème,” or cookie dough infused ice cream.