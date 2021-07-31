Within the next few weeks, several art exhibits around Athens are coming to a close. The Red & Black compiled a list of seven exhibits to see before they end.
“Pitcher Plants and Other Natural Wonders”
Closing: Aug. 5
Location: Visitor Center at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia at the University of Georgia (2450 S. Milledge Ave.)
Inside the botanical garden’s conservatory, visitors can view Susie Criswell’s exhibit “Pitcher Plants and Other Natural Wonders.” The exhibit includes several of the Athens-based artist’s botanical paintings inspired by nature.
“TRIO: Austen Brown, Kate Burke and Xiaopue Pu”
Closing: Aug. 8
Location: ATHICA (675 Pulaski St., Suite 1200)
“TRIO” showcases the work of artists Austen Brown, Kate Burke and Xiaopue Pu from Chicago, Atlanta and Beijing. The artists were chosen from ATHICA’s “Solo Duo Trio” open call for entries. Although the exhibit features various mediums of art, it is tied together by its common theme of space, isolation, hidden messages and bleakness.
"Hands and Earth: Perspectives on Japanese Contemporary Ceramics"
Closing: Aug. 15
Location: Georgia Museum of Art (90 Carlton St.)
Gallery: Lamar Dodd, Charles B. Presley Family and Alfred Heber Holbrook Galleries
“Hands and Earth” presents 20th and 21st century ceramic pieces from prominent Japanese artists. The sculptures derive from the Carol and Jeffrey Horvitz Collection of Japanese Ceramics and reflect on the history of Japanese ceramics.
“Rediscovering the Art of Victoria Hutson Huntley”
Closing: Aug. 15
Location: Georgia Museum of Art (90 Carlton St.)
Gallery: Rachel Cosby Conway Gallery
Thirty lithographs and two paintings by Victoria Hutson Huntley, one of America’s most notable lithographers in the early 1900s, are currently on display at the Georgia Museum of Art. The exhibit explores three periods of her life’s work, as well as many subjects she depicted, including landscapes, human figures and the natural world.
"Echoes from Abroad: American Art from the Collection of Barbara Guillaume"
Closing: Aug. 15
Location: The Georgia Museum of Art (90 Carlton St.)
Gallery: Boone and George-Ann Knox Gallery I
From Barbara Guillaume’s collection “Echoes from Abroad” features paintings from 1878 to 1940. While the American artwork ranges in style and subject, the exhibit is connected by the pieces' international influences from European, Asian and Latin American artists.
“Adamham Town,” “The Grey Rabbit Trilogy” and other recent paintings
Closing: Aug. 19
Location: Lamar Dodd School of Art (270 River Rd.)
Gallery: Suite Gallery and Lupin Foundation Gallery
At UGA's Lamar Dodd School of Art, Art Rosenbaum’s notable paintings and recent pieces are on display in the Dodd Galleries on the third floor. After 30 years of teaching at UGA, Rosenbaum retired as the university’s first Wheatley Professor in Fine Arts Emeritus. Rosenbaum plans to give an artist talk on the exhibits closing day.