This week on The Front Page, we talk to students who have had to transition from hands-on, in-person classes — music and art — to online classes. We'll see how they’ve adjusted so far and what new classes look like.
We speak with three students from three different areas of study: Will Ruff studies viola and jazz; Klée Schell studies printmaking; Emma Grimsley studies fabric design.
You can find each of the guests here:
Will Ruff (@willruffmusic), Klée Schell (@badtoadboy), Emma Grimsley (@emma.grimsley.art)
Listen to The Front Page here, or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
