This week on the Front Page, we speak with University of Georgia professors about the switch to remote learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Professors from across disciplines talk about the challenges, or lack thereof, in switching to completely online instruction, and they focus on some silver linings of the current modes of instruction.
Listen to us here, or find us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.